Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs Thailand live timing

With two wins in as many matches, hosts India aim to build on their momentum as they face Thailand in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday. The Indian team, though unbeaten, trails Olympic silver medallist China on goal difference in the points table and will look to secure a commanding victory to close the gap.

Despite dominating play in their opening games, India struggled to capitalise on their scoring opportunities. In their first match, India defeated Malaysia 4-0 but missed several chances to extend their lead. The second match against South Korea was a nail-biter, with a late goal helping India secure a narrow 3-2 victory.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 timings changed; check details here Another area of concern is India’s lacklustre penalty corner conversion rate. Against Malaysia, India earned 11 penalty corners but converted only three, and that too through indirect variations. The struggle continued against Korea, with the team failing to utilise any of their eight set-piece opportunities.

Amidst these challenges, forwards Sangita Kumari and Deepika have been standout performers, scoring three goals each. Sangita’s skilful stick work has been a key factor in India’s attacking play, but more support is needed from players like Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dung Dung.

In the midfield, captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur will need to step up their game to ensure smoother transitions and create more goal-scoring opportunities.

India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match be played?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Thursday, November 14.

What time will the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match begin on November 14?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will begin at 4:45 PM IST on November 14.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Thailand will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Thailand will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.