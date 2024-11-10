Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 timings changed; check details here

In a dramatic twist, all matches of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 have been rescheduled to early afternoon to sidestep the havoc caused by a large insect infestation under floodlights. The Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India announced this significant decision on Saturday, prioritising safety and smooth gameplay.

Early starts to dodge nocturnal disruptions

The revised schedule now sees the first match of the day starting at 12.15pm, followed by the second at 2.30pm, and the last at 4.45pm. Previously, matches were slated for evening slots at 3pm, 5.15pm, and 7.30pm.

"Our priority is the safety of players, fans, and everyone involved with this prestigious tournament," stated Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. He added, "Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure high standards while delivering an exciting experience for teams and the people of Bihar."

Paddy fields unleash unexpected challenge

The stadium, surrounded by paddy fields, faces a seasonal surge of insect activity, particularly under artificial lights. This unexpected challenge became evident during training sessions, prompting organisers to act swiftly.

In consultation with the organising committee, the decision to shift match timings was made following feedback from teams and on-ground observations.

Bihar steps up with high-tech solutions

Responding to the crisis, the Bihar State Government has rolled out comprehensive environmental management measures. Advanced drones, intensive fumigation, and international-standard treatments have been deployed to tackle the infestation.

"Harnessing global best practices, we’ve applied seven types of chemicals, including Cyphenothrin, Deltamethrin, and Cyfluthrin, along with cold sprays, to ensure optimal playing conditions," stated an official release.

Fierce competition awaits in Patna's Rajgir

The tournament, held from November 11 to 20, features hosts India alongside China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand in a round-robin format. The top two teams will battle for the trophy in the semifinals, promising thrilling action despite the unforeseen challenges.