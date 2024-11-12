Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phenomenal accomplishment: PM Modi lauds Billiards world champion Advani

Thirty nine-year-old Advani secured his 28th world title during the IBSG World Billiards Championship in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday

Pankaj Advani
PM Modi lauded the cueist for his "dedication, passion and committment". | File Photo: Wikipedia
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated veteran billiards player Pankaj Advani for securing the 2024 World Billiards Championship, saying that the player has demonstrated what excellence is from time to time.

Thirty nine-year-old Advani secured his 28th world title during the IBSG World Billiards Championship in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. He defeated England's Robert Hall in the final. This win also marks his seventh successive world title win in the sport.

PM Modi lauded the cueist for his "dedication, passion and committment".

"Phenomenal accomplishment! Congratulations to you. Your dedication, passion and commitment are outstanding. You have time and again demonstrated what excellence is. Your success will also keep inspiring upcoming athletes. @PankajAdvani247," PM Modi posted on X. 

International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) had on November 9 announced that Pankaj Advani had won the title.

"Pankaj Advani of India has clinched his 28th World Championship title (20th in Billiards)Today, he won the IBSF World Billiards (150-Up) 2024 defeating England's Robert Hall 4-2 Singapore's Peter Gilchrist and India's Sourav Kothari shared the joint bronze medal in championship," it said.

Advani's achievements also include two Asian Game gold medals, which he secured in singles competition in 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou editions of the competition.

Topics :Narendra ModiPankaj Advani

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

