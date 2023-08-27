World Athletics 2023: 4x400m men's team, Parul Chaudhary's journey to final

This has been an exceptional showing at the World Athletics Championships for India. Three javelin throwers from the country qualified for the event's final for the first time in history. Additionally, India's women's steeplechase runner, Parul Chaudhary, also made it to the final, becoming the second Indian female to do so after Lalita Babar.

Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the long-jump event final but finished in 12th place. However, the spotlight was on the men's 4x400m relay team, which outperformed renowned teams like Jamaica, Great Britain, and Botswana to qualify for their first-ever final.

How did the Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualify for the final?

Comprising four stellar runners—Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh—the Indian team clocked a time of 2:59.05 minutes. Not only did they set national and Asian records, but they also finished just behind the USA in the semifinal heats.

The team of Anas, Jacob, Ajmal and Ramesh broke the previous National Record of 3:00.25 minutes held by the quartet of Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team also broke the Asian Record by more than half a second. The previous record of 2:59.51 minutes, held by Japan, was shattered by the Indians in Budapest, Hungary.

How did Parul Chaudhary reach the final of the women’s 300m steeple chase event?

Parul Chaudhary, who won the gold in the 3000m steeple chase event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, did extremely well, not only to better that timing of 9:38.76 but also reach her personal best timing of 9:24.29 minutes to qualify for the final as fifth best runner in her heat.





Also Read: World Athletics 2023, IND vs PAK in javelin throw: Neeraj, Nadeem eye glory Chaudhary, 28, has taken the baton over from Lalita Babar, the only other Indian woman to have qualified for the final at the World Athletics Championships in the 3000m steeple chase event. She had achieved the feat in 2015.

Chaudahry’s timing was overall 16th best in the heats, and if she can get anywhere close to the national record timing of 9:19.76 minutes, she could be in for a chance of a medal as well.

How did the three Indian Javelin throwers make it to the final?

DP Manu threw 81.31 metres in his second attempt in the qualification round of men's Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 to finish third in his group and sixth overall.



Another Indian Kishore Jena breached the 80 metres mark as well and finished with a best throw of 80.55 metres to qualify as the fifth-best thrower in his group and ninth-best overall.





Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra needed only one throw as he threw a distance of 88.77 meters to not only qualify for the final at but to also make the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian men’s 4x400 relay team, Parul Chaudhary 3000m Steeple Chase and Men’s Javelin Throw final live match timings, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 final event?

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team will be in action tonight (August 28) in the men’s 4x400 relay final of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

When will India’s Parul Chaudhary be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event?

Parul Chaudhary will be in action at midnight on August 28 in the women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event of the World Athletics Championships 2023

When will the Indian Javelin throwers Neerja Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 final event?

Indian Javelin throwers Neerja Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action tonight (August 27) in the final of the men’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

When does the men’s 4x400m relay final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The men’s 4x400 meters relay final event at the World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 01:07 am IST on August 28, 2023. Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh will be in action from 01:07 am IST onwards.

When does the women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event at the World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 12:35 am IST on August 28, 2023. India’s Parul Chaudhary will be in action on August 28, 2023, from 12:35 am onwards.

When does the men’s Javelin Throw final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The men’s Javelin Throw final event at the World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 11:45 pm IST on August 27, 2023. India’s Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on August 27, 2023, from 11:45 am onwards.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team’s final event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast the Indian men’s 4x400 relay team’s final event in India.

Which TV channels will live telecast Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast the Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event in India.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Indian Javelin throwers’ final event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast the men’s Javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India. Three Indian Javelin throwers- Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will vie for a medal in it.

How to watch the live streaming of the Indian 4x400 meters relay team’s final event in India?

The live streaming of the Indian 4x400 meters relay team’s final event will be available on Jio Cinema.

How to watch the live streaming of India's Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event in India?

The live streaming of India's Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 3000m Steeple Chase final event will be available on Jio Cinema.

How to watch the live streaming of the Indian Javelin throwers’ final event in India?

The live streaming of the men’s Javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema. Three Indian Javelin throwers- Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will vie for a medal in it.