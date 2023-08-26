3 Indians in Worlds Javelin Final: One is Neeraj Chopra, who are other two?

Neeraj Chopra threw a distance of 88.77 meters in his first throw of the Javelin Throw qualification round in the World Championships 2023. He was sure to make headlines and the Olympic champions did that as well.But a bigger headline was about to be written as Kishore Jena and DP Manu, two other Indians qualified for the final of the Javelin Throw event to be held on Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungry. This was the first time ever that three Indians qualified for the final of any event at the world level.Neeraj Chopra’s first throw of 88.77m propels him straight into the #WACBudapest23 final. #NeerajChopra #Budapest23 #CraftingVictories ???????? pic.twitter.com/znGTemijYC— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 25, 2023But who are these Indians who have managed to rewrite history?Who is DP Manu?DP Manu, who threw 81.31 meters in his second attempt in the qualification round, first came into the limelight when he became India's biggest hope for a medal alongside Rohit Yadav in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after Neeraj Chopra pulled out due to a groin injury. Manu, 23, started Javelin throw as an afterthought having tried jumps and Volleyball at school.DP Manu gets a best of 81.31m to be third in Group A qualifying behind Neeraj Chopra and Julian Webber (Germany) and will begin a wait to see if he secures a berth in the final. That seems most likely with defending champion Anderson Peters getting a moderate 78.49m. pic.twitter.com/g54Te6aeqB— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 25, 2023First recognition for Manu- Khelo India GamesManu, born and brought up in Karnataka’s Hassan district caught the eye of Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune’s Javelin throw coach Kasinath Naik with his more than 65-metre silver-winning throw in the 2019 Khelo India Games.At the age of 19, he was picked by the Army and given the rank of Havildar. Naik, while talking about Manu to an English daily said, “He had done well in Khelo India, throwing around 65m. What caught my attention was that he was able to throw such a distance without proper training and any coach. He was tall, had good speed and good reach (hand length 85cm) which is very good for javelin”DP Manu’s progress from Khleo India to Asian Athletics silver medalImproving considerably under Naik and ASI’s training, Manu reached the mark of 76.24 metres to finish second at the 2019 Inter-State Championships event in Lucknow. But he failed to match that level or go beyond in the next season.In 2021 though, Manu improved and got a personal best of 76.30 during the Federation Cup in Patiala. The signs of a transformation were visible and it was almost certain that he would break into the sub 80-metre mark group. And he broke through in the first-ever event of the next year, throwing a personal best- 82.43 meters at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram.From there onwards, there was no looking back as he went on to get fifth place in the Commonwealth Games with a throw of 82.28 meters, but before that, he created tremors by almost touching the 85-meter mark with an 84.35 meters throw in the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai.In 2023, the Services man achieved a new height as he secured his first-ever international medal- silver at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand. He threw a distance of 81.01.What does Manu’s coach think of his chances at the World Championships?Naik believes that Manu is very much capable of throwing beyond 85 meters, and if does that, he can surely get a medal. “The angle was too high in his first throw. It should ideally be between 33 and 37 degrees. But it was about 45. In the second throw, he corrected it. Qualifying for the final will boost his confidence. If he is able to hold his nerve on Sunday, he can spring a surprise,” Indian Express quoted Naik as saying.Who is Kishore Jena?Compared to the other two Indians in the mix, Kishore Jena is rather low profile. It would be harsh on his skills, but the reality is, that he came to the limelight when Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra sought help from the Ministry of Extran Affairs, India, regarding his visa issue. It was after Chopra’s intervention that Jena’s visa issue was expedited at the Hungarian Embassy in India and he got a clearance to travel to Budapest for the World Championships.Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 17, 2023How did Jena reach the World Championships?Jena, the fourth-best thrower in India after Chopra, Manu and Rohit Yadav, got the advantage of competing in an event where he was under no pressure to deliver. Son of rice farmers in Kothashi of Puri, Jena was not inclined towards Javelin Throw at the start.Since he wanted to get admission into the State Sports Hostel and could not make the cut through the Volleyball selection, Jena opted for Javelin throw trials and with a strong build and muscles, he managed to get through.But Jena never came into the contention until 2023. With season bests in the higher 70s till 2022, Jena suddenly threw 81.01 in the Indian Grand Prix in Trivandrum in March 2023. Having breached the 80-meter mark, there was no going back for the Odisha man.Jena bettered his personal best in front of his home crowd at the Indian Open Championships, held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. He threw a distance of 82.87 meters to go past the best thrower in the meet, who was none other than DP Manu. But Jena was not satisfied.In an interview with a website- The Bridge, Jena said, “I am not quite satisfied with my performance in the Inter States. I know I can do better. I have touched 84m in my training sessions, but I have not been able to replicate it in any competition.”He knew what he was talking about as one month after the gold in Bhubaneshwar, Jena travelled to Colombo to take part in the 101st Sri Lankan Athletics Championships held at the Mahinda Rajapaksha Stadium in Diyagama. Over here, he did get above the 84-meter mark and threw a distance of 84.38 meters. Now, he is only behind Chopra in terms of personal bests among Indian athletes.What can be expected of Jena in the final?Jena, 27, is not someone who is easily satisfied by his efforts. Speaking to the Times of India after his 80.55 meters throw which put him in ninth place ahead of the Javelin Throw final on Sunday, August 27 at the National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Jena said, “It’s a huge stage and I was a bit nervous in the beginning. There was some pressure also but it won’t be like this on Sunday.”