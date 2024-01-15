World Champion Vitidsarn targets India Open to regain form, mental strength

Walking in an all-black tracksuit and white shoes with golden frameless spectacles on his face, the 2023 BWF World Champion, Thailand's Kunalvut Vitidsarn, was difficult to recognise at the pre-tournament press conference of the India Open 2023 on Monday, January 15. Usually spotted in sleeveless vests and shorts on the court and even in post-match press conferences, the defending India Open champion Vitidsarn also managed to hide the pressure he has been dealing with ever since becoming the World Champion.



“I played under a lot of pressure in the next few tournaments after that (World Championship win) because I wanted to match that level, but wasn’t able to do it,” Vitidasarn told Business Standard during a media interaction at the Le Meridian Hotel in New Delhi.

Vitidasarn under pressure

The 22-year-old Thai player was unable to deal with the pressure that came from his historic title win in Copenhagen during the BWF World Championship 2023. “It was my childhood dream to be a world champion. I was very happy and glad, but after my win, I became the focus point of every other player and that put me under pressure,” he said.

The pressure was evident in his form after the World Championship. He participated in only four World Tour events, including the World Tour Final, but was unable to reach the final of any of them. Even at the Asian Games 2023, he was knocked out in the third round of Malaysia’s Lee ZiI Jia, a much lower-ranked opponent. He lost all three of his matches in the World Tour Final as well.

How does Vitidsarn wish to overcome the pressure?

The idea is clear in the mind of the Thai shuttler. He said that he is looking to play as many matches as possible and learn from the experiences. He is ready to play even Super 500 tournaments to try and build confidence and accumulate points in the Race To Paris.





Also Read: India Open Badminton 2024: Live match timing, streaming and venue details “I didn’t go to any psychologist to relieve myself of mental pressure. But now I am focussing more on getting out of it with wins on the court. I would participate in more tournaments to gain more experience, and that is the only way I can get out of the pressure,” said the number seven ranked player in the Race to Paris ranking list, prepared by BWF.

Man of many fights: How Vitidsarn fought health issues



Kunlavut Vtidsarn with his father, mother and sister. Photo: BWF Facebook Page Being under pressure is a phase that Vitidsarn is confident of sailing through as he has sailed through many difficulties in life. As a child, the right-handed shuttler was suffering from health issues, which included breathing problems. When temperatures changed, Vitidsarn bled from his nose. However, it was his first visit to a badminton court at the age of seven that changed things for him.

“I started playing badminton at an early age. It was at the age of 9 that I decided to be a badminton player. At that time, I was suffering from many health issues, and it was my father, Nattawan Viditsarn, who introduced me to the game. He is a badminton coach,” said the world number seven.

Who Were Vitidsarn's childhood heroes?

Vitidsarn said that he followed Thai legend Boonsak Ponsana and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei as a child, trying to adopt the best qualities of both of them. “Boonsak and Lee Chong were my idols and both of them had different styles of play. That is why I watched both of them and adapted the best of both,” he said.





Also Read: Explained: Race to Paris badminton rankings, its connection with India Open

The adaptation did pay dividends as he became a three-time world junior champion winning on consecutive occasions, a feat achieved only by his fellow countrywoman Ratchanok Intanon.

Facing media is an issue for Vitidsarn

With a quiet demeanour, Vitidsarn managed to pass a comment that pinched those asking the questions, but he did not let it feel. Talking about events after his World Championship win, Vitidsarn said, “Because of many media interviews and celebrations, it cut down my practice time and because of the lack of practice, I didn’t participate in many tournaments,” he added with a laugh.

For Vitidsarn, who will be starting his India Open title defence with a Round of 32 match against world number 32 Magnus Johannesen of Denmark, the World Championship win was just like winning another tournament, but it made him a superstar for a limited period back home.

“After the World Championship, I attended a lot of interviews and media events, but now it has mellowed down, and I am a normal badminton player in Thailand. Since I was the first Thai Men’s Singles World Champion, I got a little fame and then I am back to being normal,” Vitidsarn said with almost no expression on his face before moving away from the smartphones of media persons and towards the comfort of his coach, translator and eventually his hotel room, where he will prepare to not only defend the title he won at the start of 2023 but also to find the form and mojo he lost by the end of it.

