World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 12: Live action begins at 2:30 PM
Gukesh would have to be at his defensive best and hope that he makes no such silly mistakes on the day in order to keep his lead intact and avoid the tie-breakers going ahead in the contest.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2024 World Chess Championship finally witnessed one of the players taking the lead as Gukesh made it 6-5 against Ding in Game 11. However, there is still lots to play for as Ding would be coming back at the 18-year-old in Game 12 today to restore the balance in the contest.
A blunder by the reigning champion cost him a valuable point yesterday and would be raring to go with and attack from the word go with the white pieces. Gukesh, on the other hand would have to be at his defensive best and hope that he makes no such silly mistakes on the day in order to keep his lead intact and avoid the tie-breakers going ahead in the contest. What hapened in Game 11?
In a dramatic Game 11 of the World Chess Championship, India's Gukesh D stunned reigning champion Ding Liren, forcing him into an unexpected resignation after the Chinese grandmaster blundered a piece during a time scramble. The game was a tense contest of nerves and calculation, with both players facing intense time pressure. At one point, Ding had over eight minutes to make 16 moves, while Gukesh had just under 15 minutes for 15 moves. Despite having more time, Ding struggled to manage the clock, spending excessive amounts of time on individual moves. By the 11th move, Gukesh had a significant time advantage, having spent an hour on just one move, while Ding had used his first hour on only five moves, including a remarkable 38 minutes on his fourth move.
Gukesh's aggressive opening, the Reti Opening, took Ding by surprise. The young Indian grandmaster’s bold strategy put him in a strong position, and Ding found himself under increasing pressure. In a final misjudgment under time trouble, Ding blundered a piece, which allowed Gukesh to force a resignation and secure a crucial victory in the World Chess Championship.
Points progression in the series:
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live telecast details:
The live telecast for game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live streaming details:
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
2:10 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh's secret to unique openings!
Gukesh talked about how an early advantage over his opponents has helped him get an edge in every game so far. "I guess after the match we can clearly say if we have out-prepared (Ding's team or not) or not. But till now, it seems like every game we are having the opening edge over our opponents. And yeah, my team is just doing amazing work. Gaju (Gajewski) and the whole team have been super hard-working, super motivating for me. They are doing not only the opening work, but also all the training we had in the past six months, it was super fun with them. Full credit to my team and the next remaining games also. Hopefully we do some amazing work."
"love to reveal the whole team after the match". he added.
1:55 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Susan Polgar after Game 11
"Gukesh won as Ding hung a piece in time pressure! This is what I have been saying all match long, getting into severe time pressure is the formula for blunders and self destrution! This may be the game that could make history for Gukesh as the youngest world champion ever! Ding can no longer chill. He must go all out in the final 3 games if he wants to retain his title!"
1:42 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far
Points progression in the series:
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
1:29 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Magnus Carlsen on Game 11
"Today there was no doubt — just as most days — that Gukesh had serious ambition. After one weak moment in the opening, Gukesh did very well. So not to take that away from him. Gukesh was using part of his strengths today,” said Carlsen.
Carlsen also took a hit on Ding Liren for his game. “It’s all confusing, baffling, confounding… this game is as bad from Ding as we have seen all year. A terrible performance… dreadful.”
1:17 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh starting with black today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Chess Championship 2024. Game 12 will see Gukesh starting with black after a thrilling win in Game 11 which gave him a crucial 6-5 lead in the 14-game contest. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 1:15 PM IST