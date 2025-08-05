World Wrestling Championship 2025: Check full list of Indian participants

ALSO READ: PKL season 12 to be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi Team India has finalised a formidable squad for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships 2025, set to take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13. The selection trials in Lucknow concluded with a mix of predictable selections and fierce contests, reflecting both the dominance of seasoned grapplers and the emergence of exciting young talent. Leading the charge is Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat, who headlined a strong 10-member men’s freestyle team. The trials, held over multiple sessions, saw wrestlers like Sujeet Kalkal and Deepak Punia assert their authority, while rising stars such as Mukul Dahiya and Jaideep earned their spots through spirited performances. With the camp set to begin ahead of the championships, India will be eyeing multiple podium finishes on the global stage.

Full list of India’s men’s freestyle squad for World Championships 2025 57kg – Aman Sehrawat

61kg – Udit

65kg – Sujeet Kalkal

70kg – Rohit

74kg – Jaideep

79kg – Amit

86kg – Mukul Dahiya

92kg – Deepak Punia

97kg – Rajat

125kg – Vicky All participants and their notable achievements Aman to headline Indian squad Aman Sehrawat, who brought home a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, looked untroubled throughout the trials in the 57kg category. Despite appearing slightly rusty in the semi-finals, where he was tested briefly by Sumi, the 22-year-old regained his rhythm and secured a dominant 12–2 win. He followed it up with a commanding 11–0 victory in the final over Rahul, demonstrating superior leg attacks and quick transitions. With another World Championships appearance ahead, Aman continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of Indian men’s freestyle wrestling.

Sujeet’s defensive masterclass In the 65kg weight class, Budapest Ranking Series gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal was made to work hard for his place. After a comfortable semi-final win over Anuj (8–0), he had to dig deep against Vishal Kaliraman in the final. Despite taking a strong 7–1 lead, Sujeet conceded some late points but held on for the win. He credited his performances in Ulaanbaatar and Budapest as key preparation, noting that his focus on strength and conditioning had paid off over the past year. Deepak Punia in new weight class Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia competed in the 92kg category, though his long-term aim is to return to 86kg, which remains an Olympic weight. In the trials, he cruised past Anilo 9–0 in the semi-finals and pinned Sachin in the final with a combination of smart defence and technical superiority. Punia has reportedly said that he feels comfortable in the 92kg class for now, but will reduce weight closer to the Asian Games.

Mukul Dahiya: The emerging talent As Deepak prepares to drop back to his Olympic category, Mukul Dahiya is already making waves. The youngster from Delhi defeated Ashish in the 86kg final and has also secured a place at the U20 World Championships, beginning August 17. Strong representation in the middle and heavyweight category In the 79kg final, Amit overcame a determined Chander Mohan in what was arguably the bout of the day. After dominating early, Amit had to survive a late comeback to win 9–6. In the 70kg and 74kg categories, Rohit and Jaideep emerged as solid performers with disciplined tactics and aggressive starts.