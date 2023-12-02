Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors players full list, price and live stream details

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors players full list, price and live stream details

Bengal Warriors, champions of the 2019 season, acquired the services of their skipper Maninder Singh for a whopping Rs 2.12 crore

Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors, champions of the 2019 season will be going all-out this time around to enter their second final. In season 10, the Pro Kabaddi League matches will be played at all the venues of all teams. This means that the caravan, which will begin on December 2, 2023, will come to rest on February 21 with the 132nd game of the league stage. From there onwards, playoffs, another one-week affair will begin. 

The Bengal Warriors, who finished out of the top four in the first two seasons, managed to break through in the second, finishing fourth on the points table. In the fifth season, when the league became a 12-team tournament for the first time, the team from Bengal finished at the top of Zone B, but still couldn’t get into the final. It was in season 7 that they first reached a final and won the trophy as well. 

However, in the last two seasons yet again, they have failed to make it to the playoffs which involves the top six teams in a 12-team league format. This time around, they would not want to let go of any opportunity to make it to the playoffs. 

Retained Players- Vaibhav Garje (Defender), R. Guhan (Raider), Suyog Gaikar (Radier), Parshant Kumar (Raider)

Players bought in the auction with their price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Chai-Ming Chang Raider 13 Lakhs
Aslam Thambi Raider 13 Lakhs
Maninder Singh Raider 2.12 Crore
Shrikant Jadhav Raider 35.25 Lakhs
Shubham Shinde Defender 32.25 Lkahs
Nitin Rawal All-Rounder 30 Lakhs
Bhoir Bharat All-Rounder 13 Lakhs
Akshay Kumar Defender 13 Lakhs
Akshay Bodake Raider 13 Lakhs
Vishwas S Raider 13 Lakhs
Nitin Kumar Raider 13 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed 

Maharudra Garje (Raider), Aditya S Shinde (Defender), Shreyas Umbardand (Defender), Dipak Arjun Shinde (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Bengal Warriors

What is the home ground of the Bengal Warriors?

Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata is the home ground of PKL franchise Bengal Warriors

How many matches will Bengal Warriors play at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata?

Bengal Warriors will play four games at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will Bengal Warriors play their first game?

Bengal Warriors will begin their campaign on December 04, 2023, against the Bengaluru Bulls at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Kolkata?

The PKL 2023 will reach Kolkata on February 9 with the first match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants

Where will the Bengal Warriors’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Bengal Warriors’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Bengal Warriors’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Bengal Warrior’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 

