PKL 2024: Ashu leads Dabang Delhi to 35-28 victory over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi extended their unbeaten streak to four matches after securing a 35-28 triumph over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Stand-in captain Ashu Malik turned out to be Delhi's star performer, finishing with a Super 10, while Manjeet grasped nine raid points.

Delhi was off to a strong start, taking a 4-0 lead before Gujarat worked its way back into the contest, thanks to a wonderful multi-point raid from Rakesh HS.



Parteek Dahiya also came up with a 2-point raid immediately, which wreaked havoc for Delhi, being reduced to only a defender.

Soon Delhi suffered an 'All Out', playing without its skipper Naveen Kumar, with Gujarat leading 11-9.

Gujarat skipper Fazel Atrachali reached a tremendous milestone, trapping Ashu in one of his trademark ankle holds and obtaining the 450-tackle points landmark, while his team led 16-14 at the interval.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Manjeet got his team off to a flier in the second half, with Ashu taking over the reins.

Ashu outsmarted four defenders in a couple of raids, including Fazel, as Gujarat was in a spot of bother.

He then executed a tackle on Sonu Jaglan to fire his side ahead, followed by the 'All Out', as Delhi led 28-24.

Both sides exchanged honours in the last five minutes, while Delhi's lead was too strong for Gujarat to be outmatched.

Ashu outlasted Fazel again during his final raid, thus completing his Super 10 as Delhi registered a hard-fought bounce-back victory.

While Delhi has risen to the third spot on the points table with this win, Gujarat stays in second.