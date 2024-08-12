PKL 2024 auction: Full list of retained players of all 12 Pro Kabaddi teams

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Season 10's most valuable player, Aslam Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan while Dabang Delhi have retained their star raiding duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
The players' auction for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) is set to take place on August 15 and August 16 in Mumbai. Ahead of the auction, all 12 teams have finalised their list of retained players, featuring a mix of surprising and expected choices.

The tar players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pradeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, and Maninder Singh have been released by their respective teams. Despite their inconsistent performances in the previous edition of the PKL, both Pawan and Pradeep are anticipated to spark intense bidding during the auction.

Among the retained players, standout names include Aslam Inamdar, season 10’s most valuable player, who has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi has chosen to keep their star raiding duo, Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, while Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their key player, Arjun Deshwal.

In total, 88 players have been retained across three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP), with the latter being a new format introduced for season 11.

The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, lead the way with 12 retained players, the highest among all teams. Tamil Thalaivas follow closely with 11 retained players, while Haryana Steelers have retained 9 players. Conversely, two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained the fewest players, with both teams retaining just five players each.

Check out the full list of all retained players by the 12 teams


Teams
Reatined Players
Bengal Warriors
Vishwas S (ERP), Nitin Kumar (ERP), Shreyas Umbardand (ENYP), Aditya S. Shinde (ENYP), Dipak Arjun Shinde (ENYP), Maharudra Garje (ENYP)
Bengaluru Bulls
Ponparthiban Subramanian (ERP), Sushil (ERP), Rohit Kumar (ERP), Saurabh Nandal (RYP), Aditya Shankar Powar (ENYP), Akshit (ENYP), Arulnanthababu (ENYP), Parteek (ENYP)
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Ashu Malik (ERP), Naveen Kumar (ERP), Vikrant (ERP), Ashish (ENYP), Himmat Antil (ENYP), Manu Yogesh (ENYP)
Gujarat Giants
Balaji D (ERP), Jitender Yadav (ERP), Parteek Dahiya (RYP), Rakesh (RYP), Nitin (ENYP)
Haryana Steelers
Rahul Sethpal (ERP), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (ERP), Jaideep (RYP), Mohit (RYP), Vinay (RYP), Jaya Soorya NS (ENYP), Hardeep (ENYP), Shivam Anil Patare (ENYP), Vishal S. Tate (ENYP)
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal (ERP), Reza Mirbagheri (ERP), Ankush (RYP), Abhishek KS (RYP), Abhijeet Malik (ENYP)
Patna Pirates
Ankit (ERP), Sandeep Kumar (ERP), Manish (RYP), Abinand Subhash (ENYP), Kunal Mehta (ENYP), Sudhakar M (ENYP)
Puneri Paltan
Abinesh Nadarajan (ERP), Gaurav Khatri (ERP), Aditya Tushar Shinde (RYP), Akash Santosh Shinde (RYP), Mohit Goyat (RYP), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar (RYP), Pankaj Mohite (RYP), Sanket Sawant (RYP), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (ENYP), Nitin (ENYP), Tushar Dattaray Adhavade (ENYP), Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble (ENYP)
Tamil Thalaivas
Narender (ENYP), Sahil (ENYP), Mohit (ENYP), Aashish (ENYP), Sagar (ENYP), Himanshu (ENYP), M. Abishek (ENYP), Nitesh Kumar (ENYP), Nitin Singh (ENYP), Ronak (ENYP), Vishal Chahal (ENYP)
Telugu Titans
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai (ERP), Ajit Pandurang Pawar (ERP), Ankit (ENYP), Omkar Narayan Patil (ENYP), Praful Sudam Zaware (ENYP), Sanjeevi S (ENYP)
U Mumba
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (ERP), Rinku (ERP), Shivam (RYP), Bittu (ENYP), Gokulakannan M. (ENYP), Mukilan Shanmugam (ENYP), Sombir (ENYP)
UP Yoddhas
Sumit (RYP), Surender Gill (RYP), Ashu Singh (RYP), Gagana Gowda HR (ENYP), Hitesh (ENYP), Shivam Chaudhary (ENYP)

PKL 2024 auction date, telecast, live streaming details


When will Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction take place?

The PKL 2024 auction will take place on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16.
 
What is the venue of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?

The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast PKL 2024 auction in India?
 
Star Sports Network will live telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 auction?
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream PKL 2024 auction in India.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

