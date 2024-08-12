PKL 2024 auction: Full list of retained players of all 12 Pro Kabaddi teams

The players' auction for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) is set to take place on August 15 and August 16 in Mumbai. Ahead of the auction, all 12 teams have finalised their list of retained players, featuring a mix of surprising and expected choices.

The tar players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pradeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, and Maninder Singh have been released by their respective teams. Despite their inconsistent performances in the previous edition of the PKL, both Pawan and Pradeep are anticipated to spark intense bidding during the auction. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the retained players, standout names include Aslam Inamdar, season 10’s most valuable player, who has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi has chosen to keep their star raiding duo, Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, while Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their key player, Arjun Deshwal.

In total, 88 players have been retained across three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP), with the latter being a new format introduced for season 11.

The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, lead the way with 12 retained players, the highest among all teams. Tamil Thalaivas follow closely with 11 retained players, while Haryana Steelers have retained 9 players. Conversely, two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained the fewest players, with both teams retaining just five players each.

Check out the full list of all retained players by the 12 teams



Teams Reatined Players Bengal Warriors Vishwas S (ERP), Nitin Kumar (ERP), Shreyas Umbardand (ENYP), Aditya S. Shinde (ENYP), Dipak Arjun Shinde (ENYP), Maharudra Garje (ENYP) Bengaluru Bulls Ponparthiban Subramanian (ERP), Sushil (ERP), Rohit Kumar (ERP), Saurabh Nandal (RYP), Aditya Shankar Powar (ENYP), Akshit (ENYP), Arulnanthababu (ENYP), Parteek (ENYP) Dabang Delhi K.C. Ashu Malik (ERP), Naveen Kumar (ERP), Vikrant (ERP), Ashish (ENYP), Himmat Antil (ENYP), Manu Yogesh (ENYP) Gujarat Giants Balaji D (ERP), Jitender Yadav (ERP), Parteek Dahiya (RYP), Rakesh (RYP), Nitin (ENYP) Haryana Steelers Rahul Sethpal (ERP), Ghanshyam Roka Magar (ERP), Jaideep (RYP), Mohit (RYP), Vinay (RYP), Jaya Soorya NS (ENYP), Hardeep (ENYP), Shivam Anil Patare (ENYP), Vishal S. Tate (ENYP)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Arjun Deshwal (ERP), Reza Mirbagheri (ERP), Ankush (RYP), Abhishek KS (RYP), Abhijeet Malik (ENYP)

Patna Pirates Ankit (ERP), Sandeep Kumar (ERP), Manish (RYP), Abinand Subhash (ENYP), Kunal Mehta (ENYP), Sudhakar M (ENYP)

Puneri Paltan Abinesh Nadarajan (ERP), Gaurav Khatri (ERP), Aditya Tushar Shinde (RYP), Akash Santosh Shinde (RYP), Mohit Goyat (RYP), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar (RYP), Pankaj Mohite (RYP), Sanket Sawant (RYP), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (ENYP), Nitin (ENYP), Tushar Dattaray Adhavade (ENYP), Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble (ENYP)

Tamil Thalaivas Narender (ENYP), Sahil (ENYP), Mohit (ENYP), Aashish (ENYP), Sagar (ENYP), Himanshu (ENYP), M. Abishek (ENYP), Nitesh Kumar (ENYP), Nitin Singh (ENYP), Ronak (ENYP), Vishal Chahal (ENYP)

Telugu Titans Shankar Bhimraj Gadai (ERP), Ajit Pandurang Pawar (ERP), Ankit (ENYP), Omkar Narayan Patil (ENYP), Praful Sudam Zaware (ENYP), Sanjeevi S (ENYP)

U Mumba Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (ERP), Rinku (ERP), Shivam (RYP), Bittu (ENYP), Gokulakannan M. (ENYP), Mukilan Shanmugam (ENYP), Sombir (ENYP)

UP Yoddhas Sumit (RYP), Surender Gill (RYP), Ashu Singh (RYP), Gagana Gowda HR (ENYP), Hitesh (ENYP), Shivam Chaudhary (ENYP)

PKL 2024 auction date, telecast, live streaming details

When will Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction take place?



The PKL 2024 auction will take place on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16.

What is the venue of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?



The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.



Which TV Channels will live telecast PKL 2024 auction in India?



Star Sports Network will live telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in India.



How to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 auction?



Disney+Hotstar will live stream PKL 2024 auction in India.