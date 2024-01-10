PKL 2024: Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans to end 4-match losing streak

Defender Vaibhav Garje and captain Pawan Sehrawat came up with fine efforts as Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 46-26 to snap their four-game winless streak in Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Garje was the star player of the game as he scored a stunning nine tackle points, while Sehrawat bagged yet another Super 10.

Bengal Warriors were without their captain and ace raider Maninder Singh, but that offered a chance to Nitin Kumar to grab the spotlight.

The Warriors needed just seven minutes to grab the first All Out and take a 10-4 lead.

Titans' skipper Pawan was off-colour and their raiding unit was unable to fire as the Warriors' defence reigned supreme.



Vaibhav trapped Pawan in a perfect tackle to bring up his sixth tackle point within the opening half itself and the Warriors wrapped up the second All Out at the cusp of half-time.

The former champions led 27-10 at the break.

In the second half, Titans struck back and their relentless efforts paid off in the 33rd minute when Pawan powered past Shubham and Aditya Shinde to inflict an All Out.

It cut down the Warriors' lead to 33-24.

Nitin, however, denied the Titans any chance of a comeback as he escaped the clutches of Sandeep Dhull and Mohit in a clean-up act and inflicted a third All Out.

With less than two minutes to go, the scoreline read 42-24 in the Warriors' favour and they raced to win from that point.