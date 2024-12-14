PKL 2024, December 14 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 57 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The battle for playoffs is in its final stage. Out of 12 teams, only nine are still in contention for the playoffs, as Haryana Steelers have already qualified, while Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls have been eliminated. The four teams in action today will have different agendas. Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will look to break into the top six of the points table, while Haryana Steelers will aim to cement their position at the top of the points table and secure direct qualification to the semifinals. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants’ only aim will be to spoil the chances of other teams in their remaining games.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here In the first match, Telugu Titans will face Gujarat Giants. Telugu Titans have stumbled after a strong start and have lost four of their last five games. They are currently in the sixth spot with 55 points in 19 games. A loss against the Giants on Saturday will mean they can at most reach 65 or 66 points, which might not be enough for them to secure a playoff spot. This makes a win crucial for the Titans to keep their chances alive. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will aim to win their remaining games and add to their opponents' miseries in the race to the playoffs.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7

Telugu Titans (probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik

Gujarat Giants (probable): Guman Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jitender Yadav, Sombir, Rakesh, Mohit, Neeraj Kumar

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

The head-to-head record between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants shows a significant advantage for Gujarat Giants, as they have only lost once against the Titans.

Total matches: 11

Telugu Titans won: 1

Gujarat Giants won: 10

Tie: 0

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

In the second match of the day, Dabang Delhi will take on Haryana Steelers. Both teams are in good form, but Haryana will have the upper hand as they are the only team to have already qualified for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Ashish, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Sandeep, Nitin Panwar

Haryana Steelers (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Haryana Steelers enjoy a significant three-victory advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record.

Total matches: 16

Dabang Delhi won: 6

Haryana Steelers won: 9

Tie: 0

PKL 2024 December 14 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 14?

Telugu Titans will face Gujarat Giants at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 14?

Dabang Delhi will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 14 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 14 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 14 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 14 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.