PKL 2024, December 7 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 49 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The battle for playoffs is in its final stage, with all 12 teams looking to secure a position in the top six of the points table as soon as possible. The first match of the day will see UP Yoddhas take on defending champions Puneri Paltan, while in the second match, Telugu Titans will face season seven champions Bengal Warriors.

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

In the first match, UP Yoddhas will go up against defending champions Puneri Paltan in what could be a season-defining match for both sides. Both teams will need a win to keep their bid for the playoffs alive, and with only five matches remaining for both after tonight, they will be desperate for a win.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (probable): Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda

Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between these two sides is closely contested, with both teams tied at 6-6 after 12 games.

Total matches: 12

UP Yoddhas won: 6

Puneri Paltan won: 6

Tie: 0

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans will face Bengal Warriors. After a strong middle of the season, the Titans have suffered three losses in their last four games and will need five points on Saturday to get back into the top six. On the other hand, Bengal will look to keep the threat of elimination at bay with a win over the Titans and try to survive for another day this season.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Playing 7

Telugu Titans (probable): Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu

Bengal Warriors (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head record, Bengal Warriors enjoy a significant 10-victory advantage over the Telugu Titans.

Total matches: 23

Telugu Titans won: 4

Bengal Warriors won: 14

Tie: 5

PKL 2024 December 7 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 7?

UP Yoddhas will face Puneri Paltan at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 7?

Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 7 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 7 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 7 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 7 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.