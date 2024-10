Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7 Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur Puneri Paltan Playing 7: Aslam Inamdar (C), Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Akash Shinde, Aman PKL 2024 second match on October 29: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Parteek, Surinder Dehal, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal. Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here. PKL 2024 October 29 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 October 29 matches live in India. Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Parteek, Surinder Dehal, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal. The second fixture of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi. Both teams have had a challenging start to the season and will be aiming for a win tonight. The Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous match to Puneri Paltan, while Dabang Delhi were defeated by the Haryana Steelers. Aslam Inamdar (C), Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Akash Shinde, Aman Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur The Bengal Warriorz are coming off a 31-31 tie against U Mumba in their previous outing and will be looking to secure all points this time. Their opponents, the defending champions Puneri Paltan, are riding high on confidence after their recent 36-22 win over the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action continues today as the Bengal Warriorz take on Puneri Paltan in the first match at the Gachibowli Stadium, starting at 8 PM IST. The second match of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls face off against Dabang Delhi. Every point counts in the league stage and can lead to shifts in the standings.