PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match begins at 8 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Bengal Warriorz are coming off a 31-31 tie against U Mumba in their previous outing and will be looking to secure all points this time.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action continues today as the Bengal Warriorz take on Puneri Paltan in the first match at the Gachibowli Stadium, starting at 8 PM IST. The second match of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls face off against Dabang Delhi. Every point counts in the league stage and can lead to shifts in the standings.
The Bengal Warriorz are coming off a 31-31 tie against U Mumba in their previous outing and will be looking to secure all points this time. Their opponents, the defending champions Puneri Paltan, are riding high on confidence after their recent 36-22 win over the Bengaluru Bulls.
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Mayur Kadam, Shreyas Umbardand, Maninder Singh, Nitin Dhankar, Pranay Rane.
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aman, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite.
PKL 2024 second match on October 29: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
The second fixture of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi. Both teams have had a challenging start to the season and will be aiming for a win tonight. The Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous match to Puneri Paltan, while Dabang Delhi were defeated by the Haryana Steelers.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7
Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Parteek, Surinder Dehal, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal.
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 October 29 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 October 29 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
7:07 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions look to continue run!
Last year's champion Puneri Paltan would be looking to continue their winning run in the league and stay on the top of the table.
6:57 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal Warriorz look to get all points tonight
After drawing their previous game in the league, Bengal Warriorz would be looking to get all 5 points tonight against a tough opposition in the form of Puneri Paltans.
6:47 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action packed evening for the fans!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi league 2024. Another action-packed evening will feature Bengal Warriorz taking on Puneri Paltna while the Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad tonight.
