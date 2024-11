Check PKL 2024 points table here Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (probable): Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Surinder Singh Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush Rathee, Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma PKL 2024 second match on November 12: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7 Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here PKL 2024 November 12 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 12 matches live in India. Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman. Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Both Delhi and Puneri Paltan are set to play their first match of the second leg and will be aiming for nothing short of a victory. Dabang Delhi recently got back to winning form in PKL 11, securing two wins in their last two matches, while Puneri Paltan suffered a defeat in their most recent outing. Arjun Deshwal, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush Rathee, Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Surinder Singh While the Bengaluru Bulls have struggled to make an impact this season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have had occasional strong performances but have not been able to execute consistently as a team. Both sides will be looking to reset their campaign and secure some much-needed wins.

Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Dabang Delhi and defending champions Puneri Paltan.