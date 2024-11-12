PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins at 8 PM
Pro Kabaddi league 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Dabang Delhi and defending champions Puneri Paltan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Dabang Delhi and defending champions Puneri Paltan.
While the Bengaluru Bulls have struggled to make an impact this season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have had occasional strong performances but have not been able to execute consistently as a team. Both sides will be looking to reset their campaign and secure some much-needed wins.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7
Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (probable): Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Surinder Singh
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush Rathee, Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma
PKL 2024 second match on November 12: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
Both Delhi and Puneri Paltan are set to play their first match of the second leg and will be aiming for nothing short of a victory. Dabang Delhi recently got back to winning form in PKL 11, securing two wins in their last two matches, while Puneri Paltan suffered a defeat in their most recent outing.
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 12 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 12 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
7:08 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7: Jatin, Parteek, Akshit, Nitin Rawal (C), Ajinkya, Saurabh, Lucky Kumar
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7: Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ankush Rathee, Surjeet, Abhijeet, Neeraj, Lucky Sharma
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Puneri Paltan looking to go on top again!
Puneri Paltan will be looking to return to the top of the table after Haryana Steelers overtook them with one game more than the defending champions yesterday.
6:51 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions back in action!
The second match of the day will see two teams play their first game of the second leg of the tournament as Dabang Delhi take on the defending champions Puneri Paltan with the match starting at 9 PM IST.
6:40 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru vs Jaipur to start the day!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi league 2024. The first match of the day will feature the Bengaluru Bulls taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:38 PM IST