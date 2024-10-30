PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match begins at 8 PM

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action returns with another exciting matchday, featuring the Gujarat Giants facing off against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Tamil Thalaivas have the opportunity to level on points at the top with the Puneri Paltans if they win tonight.

Gujarat Giants, led by skipper Neeraj Kumar, on the other hand, will be aiming to return to winning ways after a defeat in their last match.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Playing 7: Sombir, Neeraj Kumar (C), Vahid Rezaeimehr, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Guman Singh, Rohit

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7: Sahil Gulia (C), Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Amir Hossein, Sachin

PKL 2024 second match on October 30: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

The second match of the day will see UP Yoddhas take on Haryana Steelers. UP have had a strong start to the season, having lost only one out of four games, while Haryana will be seeking their third win in four games tonight. Up skipper Surender has been the main man for the side in their matches so far and woul be looking to make a mark tonight as well.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill (C), Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.

Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 October 30 matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 October 30 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.