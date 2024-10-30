PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match begins at 8 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil Thalaivas have the opportunity to level on points at the top with the Puneri Paltans if they win tonight.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action returns with another exciting matchday, featuring the Gujarat Giants facing off against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Tamil Thalaivas have the opportunity to level on points at the top with the Puneri Paltans if they win tonight.
Gujarat Giants, led by skipper Neeraj Kumar, on the other hand, will be aiming to return to winning ways after a defeat in their last match. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Himanshu Singh, Neeraj Kumar (C), Vahid Rezaeimehr, Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, Sombir, Jitender Yadav.
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender Kandola, Sahil Gulia.
PKL 2024 second match on October 30: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers
The second match of the day will see UP Yoddhas take on Haryana Steelers. UP have had a strong start to the season, having lost only one out of four games, while Haryana will be seeking their third win in four games tonight. Up skipper Surender has been the main man for the side in their matches so far and woul be looking to make a mark tonight as well.
UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill (C), Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 October 30 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 October 30 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
6:58 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil Thalaivas with a chance to go on top!
If Tamil Thalaivas manage to beat Gujarat on the night, they can go level on points with league leaders and defending champions Puneri Paltan in the standings with 19 points.
6:48 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat vs Tamil Thalaivas to start the action!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Another set of thrilling ties for the fans as Gujarat Giants take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 1st encounter while the high flying UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers later in the night.
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:46 PM IST