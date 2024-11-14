PKL 2024, Nov 14 LIVE UPDATES: UP to take on Titans at 8 PM; Tamil vs Mumba at 9 PM

The matchday 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the UP Yoddhas take on the Telugu Titans in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba. Both matches could go down to the last point considering the history of their clashes.

Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas will hope to get back to winning track after losing four matches in a row when they take on in-form Telugu Titans on Thursday at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Playing 7 -

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans Playing 7 (Probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan

PKL 2024 second match on November 14: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

The second match will see U Mumba taking on struggling Tamil Thalaivas in hope to at the second spot in the points table. Currently U Mumba are at third spot with 29 points. On the other hand Tamil Thalaivas will try to get to top 6 with a win on Thursday.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Playing 7 -

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia

U Mumba Playing 7 (Probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 14 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 14 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.