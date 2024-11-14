PKL 2024, Nov 14 LIVE UPDATES: UP to take on Titans at 8 PM; Tamil vs Mumba at 9 PM
UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will hope to get back on winning track on Thursday in Noida
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The matchday 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the UP Yoddhas take on the Telugu Titans in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba. Both matches could go down to the last point considering the history of their clashes.
Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas will hope to get back to winning track after losing four matches in a row when they take on in-form Telugu Titans on Thursday at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.
UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Playing 7 -
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (Probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan
PKL 2024 second match on November 14: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
The second match will see U Mumba taking on struggling Tamil Thalaivas in hope to at the second spot in the points table. Currently U Mumba are at third spot with 29 points. On the other hand Tamil Thalaivas will try to get to top 6 with a win on Thursday.
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Playing 7 -
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia
U Mumba Playing 7 (Probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 14 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 14 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
7:43 PM
PKL 2024 November 14, LIVE UPDATES: Skipper's list for today's games
In the first game today, Surender Gill will lead UP Yoddhas while Pawan Sehrwat will be seen leading the Telugu Titans squad. In the second match Sachin Tanwar will be leading Tamil Thalaivas while Sunil Kumar will be ledaing the U Mumba squad.
7:22 PM
PKL 2024 November 14, LIVE UPDATES: Race to playoffs intensifying
The race for playoff at PKL 2024 is now heating up now. All four teams today have spent a lot of money during the auctions and will want to secure a win to keep thier playoff chances up and running.
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 November 14, LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024 November 14 matches from Noida Indoor Stadium. In the first match today UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans, while in the second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba. Which two teams will walk out victorious today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:00 PM IST