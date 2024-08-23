PKL 2024: Top 5 most expensive players in auction and their year-wise stats

The Pro Kabaddi League season 11 auction saw some record-breaking bids, with franchises going all out to secure the best talent. The PKL 2024 auction made history as it saw a total of eight players crossing the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time in the league’s history. However, there were five names that emerged as the most desirable by teams in the two-day auction at Mumbai’s Jio Convention Centre. To one’s surprise, these five players were the ones who have performed consistently over the years and have assured the teams that they are worth every penny.

1. Sachin Tanwar (Tamil Thalaivas) - Rs 2.15 crore



Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player in the PKL 2024 auction, with Tamil Thalaivas securing his services for a staggering Rs 2.15 crore. Sachin has been a consistent performer in the league. He made his debut in season 5 with Gujarat Giants and quickly became a key player, scoring 159 raid points. In season 6, he continued his impressive form, amassing 190 raid points.

Although his performance dipped slightly in season 7 with just 84 raid points to his name, he bounced back in season 8 after joining Patna Pirates with 172 raid points. He scored 176 and 171 points in seasons 9 and 10, cementing his position as one of the top raiders in the league.

2. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Haryana Steelers) - Rs 2.07 crore



Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the second most expensive player in the PKL 2024 auction, joining Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs 2.07 crore. Shadloui made his debut in season 8 with Patna Pirates, scoring 89 tackle points and 5 raid points. In season 9, he improved his numbers, scoring 84 tackle points and 5 raid points. Shadloui continued his form, switching over to Puneri Paltan in season 10, with 99 tackle points and 27 raid points, making him one of the top defenders in the league in a short but impactful career.

3. Guman Singh (Gujarat Giants) - Rs 1.97 crore



Guman Singh was another big buy in the PKL 2024 auction, with Gujarat Giants bidding Rs 1.97 crore for the versatile raider. Guman made his debut in season 7 with Jaipur Pink Panthers but only scored 5 raid points in 3 matches. He joined Patna Pirates in season 8 and went on to score 95 raid and 2 tackle points. He then joined U Mumba in season 9 and scored 137 raid points before playing his final season for the season 2 champions in season 10, where he scored 163 raid and 5 tackle points. Although Guman’s numbers are not as impressive as other players on this list, he has shown that he can be a match-winner over the years.

4. Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) - Rs 1.725 crore



Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat, also known as the “Hi-Flyer,” was retained by Telugu Titans using the FBM card for Rs 1.725 crore. Pawan has been one of the most prolific raiders in PKL history and continues to be a key player for his team. He made his debut in season 3 with Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 45 raid and 8 tackle points. He was unable to perform in season 4 and went on to score only 11 raid points, which led to the Bulls releasing him before season 5. He joined Gujarat Giants in season 5 but failed to impress once again and only scored 9 raid and 1 tackle point in 9 matches.

Pawan had a breakout season in season 6, scoring 271 raid points and leading Bengaluru Bulls to their first PKL title. He continued his dominance in season 7, scoring 346 raid points and winning the MVP award. In season 8, he scored 304 raid points, maintaining his status as one of the top raiders in the league. Pawan scored 263 raid points in season 9 with Tamil Thalaivas and 278 raid points in season 10 with Telugu Titans, proving why he is one of the most reliable players to have on any team.

5. Bharat Hooda (UP Yoddhas) - Rs 1.30 crore



Bharat Hooda was another significant buy in the PKL season 11 auction, with UP Yoddhas investing Rs 1.30 crore in the all-rounder. Bharat made his debut in season 8 with Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 115 raid and 14 tackle points. In season 9, he improved his performance, scoring 279 raid and 2 tackle points. Bharat had a dull season 10, scoring just 103 raid and 6 tackle points. Despite a disappointing last season, Bharat is well capable of making a strong comeback, and a change of team just might be what he was looking for.