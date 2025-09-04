PKL 2025 live streaming: Kabaddi match list today, timings, telecast

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues in Vizag today with Day 7 matches. Following the schedule, two matches will once again be on the cards for the fans. The two-time PKL champions, Nitin Rawal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers, will kick off the day against struggling hosts Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans, before high-flying Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan clash with Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi in the second match. Out of the four teams in action today, only Telugu Titans have failed to secure any points so far in Season 12.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who earned a hard-fought win against Patna Pirates in their first game to start their season in style, will open the PKL 2025 Day 7 action against Telugu Titans, who come into the match after losing both their games so far this season. In terms of skills, Titans have a stronger raiding unit than Panthers, but the latter equal the odds with their better defensive line-up. Despite the contrasting starts to the tournament for these two teams, fans can expect a tight contest between them on the mat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Nitin Rawal Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total matches: 21

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 12

Telugu Titans won: 8

Tie: 1 Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi In one of the most anticipated matches of the season, two of PKL’s biggest raiders—Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar and Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik—will go face-to-face in the second match of the night. Both teams have displayed brilliant play at the start of the season, with raiders and defenders working in perfect sync. They will look to continue their form and keep their winning streaks intact after the clash on Thursday.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 24

Puneri Paltan won: 12

Dabang Delhi won: 9

Tie: 3 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 4? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 4, Jaipur Pink Panthers will go one-on-one against Telugu Titans from 8 PM IST.