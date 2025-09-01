PKL 2025 live streaming: September 1 match list, timings, telecast details

The PKL 2025 will continue at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Sunday with matchday 4 action. There will be two big matches on display for the fans once again. In the first match, Ankit Jaglan’s three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on their neighbours, Sumit’s UP Yoddhas. In the second game, Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan will clash with Mohammad Reza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Gujarat Giants. But what can fans expect from these matches? Let’s take a look.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the day on September 1, three-time champions Patna Pirates will kick off their campaign against UP Yoddhas, who are coming fresh off their opening encounter victory against Telugu Titans. Both teams have a balanced squad with all positions filled with experience. For Patna, the addition of Maninder Singh will be a great boost along with a retained core, while UP will try to replicate what they did against Titans to keep their winning streak intact this season.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Ayan, Maninder, Sudhakar, Ankit Jaglan, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Sombir Gulia UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total matches: 17

Patna Pirates won: 10

UP Yoddhas won: 6

Tie: 1 Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan, who beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first-ever group stage tie-breaker in PKL history to kick off their season in style, will take on Gujarat Giants, who lost their tie-breaker against U Mumba on Saturday. It will be an interesting match to watch as Puneri Paltan’s strength is their raiding, while for Gujarat it is their defence. Fans can expect a tight battle when these two teams take the mat on Monday.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head Total matches: 16

Puneri Paltan won: 7

Gujarat Giants won: 8

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1, Patna Pirates will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST.