PKL 2025 live streaming: Match list on August 30, timings, telecast details

Two matches today: Vijay Malik's Telugu Titans vs Sumit's UP Yoddhas, followed by Sunil Kumar's U Mumba against Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh's Gujarat Giants.

PKL 2025 August 30 matches
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
After a blockbuster start on Friday, PKL 2025 will continue at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Saturday with match day 2 action. There will be two matches taking place today with Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans continuing their campaign against Sumit’s UP Yoddhas, while in the second match of the day Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba will face off against Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Gujarat Giants. Out of all four teams in action today, only U Mumba has been able to lift the PKL trophy so far. 

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans will face the UP Yoddhas in what promises to be a high-intensity encounter. The Titans, known for their attacking flair, will rely on their raiding unit to break through UP’s disciplined defence. With star raiders eager to deliver, the Titans will look to gain early momentum and put pressure on their opponents. On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas, a side built on balance and consistency, will bank on their strong defensive corner combination and all-rounders to tilt the match in their favour.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • Telugu Titans won: 3
  • UP Yoddhas won: 11
  • Tied: 2

Match 2: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

The second match of August 30 in PKL 2025 will see U Mumba locking horns with Gujarat Giants, setting up another blockbuster contest for kabaddi fans. U Mumba, traditionally known for their defensive grit, will aim to impose control through their corner duo while relying on quick raiders to keep the scoreboard ticking. Their ability to convert half-chances into successful tackles often sets the tone for tight contests. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will counter with their aggressive raiding lineup and a well-drilled defensive unit that thrives under pressure. Having built a reputation for pulling off comebacks, the Giants will look to test U Mumba’s patience with relentless raids and sharp tackles.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants playing 7

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Rinku
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky
 
U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head
  • Total matches: 16
  • U Mumba won: 5
  • Gujarat Giants won: 10
  • Tied: 1

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on August 30? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on August 30, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on August 30? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on August 30, U Mumba will take on Gujarat Giants from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 August 30 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

