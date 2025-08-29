Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

PKL 2025 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

PKL 2025 August 29 matches

PKL 2025 August 29 matches
The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag is all set to host the opening matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 on Friday, August 29. The first day of the competition will see Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans going up against Pawan Sehrawat’s Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, while Ankush Rathee's Bengaluru Bulls KC will lock horns with Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day. Both teams in the opening contest are the only two teams in action today who are still searching for their maiden PKL glory.  Check PKL 2025 points table here

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

PKL 2025 opening day will also see a defensive showdown in the second match of the day as Puneri Paltan’s reliable trio of Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Aman face Bengaluru Bulls’ Yogesh Dahiya, Ankush Rathee, and Sanjay Dhull. Pune will look to build on their impressive Season 10 form, while the Bulls hope their new defensive combination clicks quickly. Raider Sachin Tanwar aims for a strong comeback after a disappointing campaign last year, supported by Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite. For the Bulls, Akash Shinde will lead the raiding department and seek to shine against his former side in this much-anticipated season opener. 

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil
 
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Sagar Rathee, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Narendar Kandola, Aashish, Moein Safaghi, Nitesh Kumar
 
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head
  • Total matches: 16
  • Telugu Titans won: 6
  • Tamil Thalaivas won: 9
  • Tie: 1

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

In the second match of the day, Season 8 champions Bengaluru Bulls KC will take on Season 2 champions Puneri Paltan, with both teams hoping to get the best possible start to their PKL 2025 campaign. While Bengaluru Bulls will have a confidence boost with the return of Naveen Kumar ahead of the new season, Puneri Paltan will draw confidence from having the Season 9-winning captain, Sunil Kumar, leading their side in Season 11.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya
 
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman
 
Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
  • Total matches: 20
  • Bengaluru Bulls won: 7
  • Puneri Paltan won: 13
  • Tie: 0

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on August 29? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on August 29, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on August 29? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on August 29, Bengaluru Bulls KC will take on Puneri Paltan from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 August 29 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 August 29 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 August 29 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

