PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

Since joining the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas have struggled to make a lasting impact. They have reached the Playoffs only once, in PKL 2022, and finished ninth last season (2024) with just eight wins in 22 matches. After a disappointing campaign under the dual-coach system of Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan, the franchise has reset its strategy for Season 12 (PKL 2025).

Check PKL 2025 points table here The Chennai-based side has turned to proven leadership, hiring Sanjeev Baliyan — one of PKL’s most decorated coaches with titles at Patna Pirates (Season 3 in 2016) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 9 in 2022). Returning to a traditional coaching structure, they have also added Suresh Kumar as assistant coach. With a Rs 4.973 crore squad assembled after retaining their core and adding five fresh signings, the Thalaivas are chasing their maiden PKL trophy.

The Pawan Factor A key subplot of PKL 2025 will be the return of Pawan Sehrawat to the Thalaivas camp. Once the league’s most feared raider, Pawan has endured an injury-marred spell in recent seasons. He played only 13 matches for Telugu Titans last year before being sidelined, while a serious knee injury had earlier ruled him out of PKL 2022 when he was with the Thalaivas. Now back in familiar colours after rejoining the team at the PKL 2025 auction, the veteran will be determined to repay the franchise’s faith with consistent, match-winning performances. Alongside Arjun and Narender, his presence could unlock a dynamic raiding trio capable of dismantling the toughest defences.

SWOT Analysis: Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 Strengths The experience of India regulars Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun adds both firepower and leadership. Their presence allows rising star Narender to raid with freedom, while the familiarity of a settled defensive unit gives the side stability. Weaknesses Depth in defence remains a concern. Beyond the first-choice defenders, options are limited. With Sagar carrying an inconsistent injury record, the lack of reliable backups could prove costly in crunch games. Opportunities The arrival of Sanjeev Baliyan brings not just tactical nous but a winning pedigree. His ability to mould squads into champions, as seen with Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, provides the Thalaivas their best chance yet to lift a PKL trophy. The team also has the chance to erase the scars of past seasons and establish themselves as a top-four regular.

Threats Injuries continue to loom as the biggest risk. With Pawan’s recent fitness struggles and Sagar’s uncertain availability, the campaign could easily be derailed if key players are sidelined. In a league as competitive as PKL, sustained availability of top performers is often the difference between mid-table and playoff success. Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 Match List First Match: August 29 vs Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag (season opener) Total Matches: 18 in the league stage PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule Date Match No. Team 1 Team 2 Venue August 29, 2025 Match 1 Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag August 31, 2025 Match 5 Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 06, 2025 Match 18 Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag September 12, 2025 Match 30 Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 16, 2025 Match 36 Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 19, 2025 Match 42 Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 20, 2025 Match 44 Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 22, 2025 Match 46 Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur September 27, 2025 Match 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur October 01, 2025 Match 58 U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 03, 2025 Match 62 Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 05, 2025 Match 66 Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 07, 2025 Match 69 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 11, 2025 Match 78 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai October 14, 2025 Match 84 UP Yoddhas Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 15, 2025 Match 87 Gujarat Giants Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 17, 2025 Match 92 Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi October 21, 2025 Match 100 Bengal Warriorz Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Tamil Thalaivas squad 2025 Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Telecast Details Tournament start date: August 29, 2025 Opening venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Tamil Thalaivas’ opener: August 29 vs Telugu Titans Where to watch live telecast in India? All Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Where to watch live streaming in India? Fans can stream every Tamil Thalaivas match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.