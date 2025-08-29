Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Check Tamil Thalaivas' full match list, SWOT analysis, complete squad, and details on live telecast and streaming of all games.

Tamil Thalaivas team analysis
Pro Kabaddi 2025: Tamil Thalaivas team analysis
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Since joining the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas have struggled to make a lasting impact. They have reached the Playoffs only once, in PKL 2022, and finished ninth last season (2024) with just eight wins in 22 matches. After a disappointing campaign under the dual-coach system of Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan, the franchise has reset its strategy for Season 12 (PKL 2025).
 
The Chennai-based side has turned to proven leadership, hiring Sanjeev Baliyan — one of PKL’s most decorated coaches with titles at Patna Pirates (Season 3 in 2016) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 9 in 2022). Returning to a traditional coaching structure, they have also added Suresh Kumar as assistant coach. With a Rs 4.973 crore squad assembled after retaining their core and adding five fresh signings, the Thalaivas are chasing their maiden PKL trophy.  Check PKL 2025 points table here
 
The Pawan Factor
 
A key subplot of PKL 2025 will be the return of Pawan Sehrawat to the Thalaivas camp. Once the league’s most feared raider, Pawan has endured an injury-marred spell in recent seasons. He played only 13 matches for Telugu Titans last year before being sidelined, while a serious knee injury had earlier ruled him out of PKL 2022 when he was with the Thalaivas.
 
Now back in familiar colours after rejoining the team at the PKL 2025 auction, the veteran will be determined to repay the franchise’s faith with consistent, match-winning performances. Alongside Arjun and Narender, his presence could unlock a dynamic raiding trio capable of dismantling the toughest defences.
 

SWOT Analysis: Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025

  Strengths
 
The experience of India regulars Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun adds both firepower and leadership. Their presence allows rising star Narender to raid with freedom, while the familiarity of a settled defensive unit gives the side stability.
 
Weaknesses
 
Depth in defence remains a concern. Beyond the first-choice defenders, options are limited. With Sagar carrying an inconsistent injury record, the lack of reliable backups could prove costly in crunch games.
 
Opportunities
 
The arrival of Sanjeev Baliyan brings not just tactical nous but a winning pedigree. His ability to mould squads into champions, as seen with Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, provides the Thalaivas their best chance yet to lift a PKL trophy. The team also has the chance to erase the scars of past seasons and establish themselves as a top-four regular.
 
Threats
 
Injuries continue to loom as the biggest risk. With Pawan’s recent fitness struggles and Sagar’s uncertain availability, the campaign could easily be derailed if key players are sidelined. In a league as competitive as PKL, sustained availability of top performers is often the difference between mid-table and playoff success.
 
Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 Match List
 
First Match: August 29 vs Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag (season opener)
 
Total Matches: 18 in the league stage
 

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule

Date Match No. Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 29, 2025 Match 1 Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
August 31, 2025 Match 5 Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 06, 2025 Match 18 Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 12, 2025 Match 30 Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 16, 2025 Match 36 Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 Match 42 Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 20, 2025 Match 44 Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 22, 2025 Match 46 Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 27, 2025 Match 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
October 01, 2025 Match 58 U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 03, 2025 Match 62 Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 05, 2025 Match 66 Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 07, 2025 Match 69 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 Match 78 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 14, 2025 Match 84 UP Yoddhas Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 15, 2025 Match 87 Gujarat Giants Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 17, 2025 Match 92 Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 Match 100 Bengal Warriorz Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi 
  Tamil Thalaivas squad 2025  Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Suresh Jadhav

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Telecast Details

 
Tournament start date: August 29, 2025
 
Opening venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
 
Tamil Thalaivas’ opener: August 29 vs Telugu Titans
 
Where to watch live telecast in India? 
All Tamil Thalaivas matches in PKL 2025 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
 
Where to watch live streaming in India?
  Fans can stream every Tamil Thalaivas match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
 
The Big Picture
 
Tamil Thalaivas stand at a crossroads. Armed with a new head coach in Sanjeev Baliyan, the return of Pawan Sehrawat, and a blend of young and experienced players, the franchise has its strongest chance yet of shaking off the underachiever’s tag. Yet the Pro Kabaddi League is unforgiving — depth, fitness, and consistency decide who lasts the distance.
 
For the Thalaivas, PKL 2025 is not just about qualification; it is about rewriting their identity. Can Chennai’s team finally roar into title contention, or will old frailties resurface? The answer will unfold raid by raid, tackle by tackle, across the next 18 battles.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025: Full list of new rules and format announced for Season 12

My focus is on performance not money, says Pawan Sehrawat ahead of PKL 2025

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi KC appoints Ashu Malik as captain for Season 12

Gujarat Giants name skipper, reveal new kit ahead of PKL 2025 season

PKL: Ankit Jaglan to lead Patna Pirates; Deepak Singh named vice-captain

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasPro Kabaddi League 2025Kabaddi NewsPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story