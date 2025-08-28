Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Bhojpuri, Haryanvi added to commentary spectrum as PKL 2025 broadens

Bhojpuri, Haryanvi added to commentary spectrum as PKL 2025 broadens

This expansion into Bhojpuri and Haryanvi commentary is a strategic effort to tap into kabaddi's strong regional fan bases, making the sport more relatable and culturally resonant

PKL 2025
PKL 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aug 28 2025
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to deepen its connection with Indian audiences by introducing Bhojpuri and Haryanvi as new commentary languages for its 12th season, starting August 29, 2025. This move marks a significant expansion to eight language feeds, complementing existing ones in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will headline the Bhojpuri feed, highlighting the sport’s growing engagement with one of India’s fastest-growing language markets.
 
Moreover, JioStar, the league’s exclusive broadcast partner, aims to bring PKL closer to the traditional kabaddi heartlands with these regional voices. The 2025 season also features innovations like referee cams and dugout views, enhancing the viewing experience. Industry leaders emphasise this as a leap forward in accessibility and immersive storytelling for kabaddi fans across India. 

Why this is big news for PKL

This expansion into Bhojpuri and Haryanvi commentary is a strategic effort to tap into kabaddi’s strong regional fan bases, making the sport more relatable and culturally resonant. With Bhojpuri’s proven popularity in cricket broadcasts and Haryanvi’s regional pull, PKL is positioned to broaden its audience significantly. Adding these languages alongside existing feeds brings inclusivity and deepens fan engagement, ensuring the league’s narrative is told with local flavour and authenticity. This is especially notable as the league introduces new competition formats and technological broadcast features expected to captivate viewers on multiple fronts.

Innovations enhancing viewer experience

Season 12 introduces immersive broadcast technologies, including two dugout cams capturing sideline energy and tension, a split-screen feature showing live action alongside revival sequences, and a “Referee Cam” giving fans an intense, real-time first-person perspective from the mat. These innovations aim to make the broadcast more dynamic and bring fans closer to the game’s intensity and strategy.

Bigger picture

PKL’s broader vision hinges on accessibility and fan engagement by blending regional languages, new formats like play-ins and tie-breakers, and cutting-edge broadcast technologies. Siddharth Sharma of JioStar notes the league’s dedication to taking kabaddi deeper into its heartlands while delivering richer storytelling. These efforts reflect PKL’s ambition to solidify its status as a premier sports league by catering to diverse audiences and enhancing the overall viewing spectacle beyond the mat.

First Published: Aug 28 2025

