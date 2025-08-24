We won't repeat last year's mistakes: Patna Pirates' captain Ankit Jaglan

If there is a team in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) that knows how to win and defend a title, it’s the three-time champions Patna Pirates, who became champions in seasons 3, 4, and 5, and to date remain the only team in PKL history to successfully defend their title.

However, since season 5, despite qualifying for the playoffs multiple times and the finals twice, they have been unable to add a fourth title to their cabinet. In last season’s final, Patna lost to Haryana Steelers, and their skipper, Ankit Jaglan, has not forgotten that match.

ALSO READ: Discipline sets Patna apart from other teams: Maninder ahead of PKL 2025 In an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Business Standard, Ankit shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, the revamped squad, and vowed not to repeat the mistakes his team made in the PKL 2025 final to ensure a successful campaign in PKL 2025.

Check the full interview with Patna Pirates’ skipper Ankit Jaglan below: Ankit, another new season and once again you’re leading Patna Pirates. How excited are you? I am very happy. We have a new team and new players. Maninder Bhai is with us as a senior, and the squad is well-balanced. I’m really excited about this season. Last year you reached the finals but fell short of the title. What went wrong, and how will you approach it this time? We made mistakes in the final last season, but we won’t repeat them this time. We’ve worked hard in training, and our focus is on winning the trophy.

Big names like Maninder Singh have joined the squad. How much does that boost the team? It helps a lot. Our team has Sanket, Deepak, Maninder Bhai — all senior players in defence. In raiding, we have Mahi and Ayan, who impressed last season. With such players, the balance improves, and youngsters gain confidence. Patna retained Sanket through FBM in the auction. Were you expecting to play together again? I didn’t know what would happen at the auction. But I wanted to play with Patna again because it’s a great team. I’m glad things worked out that way.

Which players in your squad do you consider most important this season? Honestly, all of them. Kabaddi is a team game, we win together and lose together. Everyone has a role to play. You are often described as a calm leader, a “Captain Cool” figure. How do you motivate your team? I always try to keep the team positive. Even if something goes wrong, I encourage the players to think positively, to keep playing well, and to believe that we can win. Is there a particular team you’re most excited to face this season? All teams are strong. We enjoy playing against everyone. It’s a competitive league, and every match matters.

This season, PKL has introduced a new playoff format with 8 teams qualifying instead of 6. Your thoughts? It makes the competition even tougher. More teams will get a chance to fight for the title, which means consistency throughout the season will be more important than ever. Patna Pirates are known for discipline. How is the preparation going under coach Anup Kumar? We’ve been in camp for two months. Patna is the most disciplined team in PKL. That’s why this franchise has been champions three times and often qualifies for the knockouts. Our training is intense and very structured.

Every defender has a trademark move. What’s yours? Back hold. It’s the move I trust the most. If I play it ten times, it usually works. Looking back, which three players do you feel built the legacy of Patna Pirates? From the first season, it was Rakesh Kumar. Then Pradeep Narwal, who made the team champions three times. And of course, Sachin Tanwar has carried the team forward in recent years. This year you’ll face your close friend Devang on the mat. Any special feelings? Devang is my friend, and we spend a lot of time together outside of kabaddi. We even work together in the army. But on the mat, there are no friendships. There we are rivals, though off the mat the bond remains.