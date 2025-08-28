We want to give fans a season to remember: Haryana Steelers' Rahul Sethpal

The newest season of India’s franchise-based kabaddi tournament, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, kicks off on Friday, August 29, at Vizag’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Ahead of the big start, all teams are fine-tuning their skills with the aim of lifting the prestigious trophy.

ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail Defending champions Haryana Steelers are eager to make history by becoming only the second team to retain their title after Patna Pirates. Defender Rahul Sethpal, speaking exclusively to Business Standard, shared insights into the team’s preparation and revealed their ambition to give fans a season to remember.

Check out the full conversation with Rahul Sethpal below, as he talks about his journey, partnership on the mat, and plans for Season 12. Last season, your team became champions. Only a handful of teams in PKL history have successfully defended their title. Do you feel your side has what it takes to retain the trophy? Defending a title in PKL is always a tough task because every team comes back stronger the next season with new strategies and talented players. The league is highly competitive, and no match is easy. However, our team has been preparing well, and we are motivated to give our best. With the balance of youth and experience in our squad, I feel we have the capability to challenge for the title again. Our focus is on hard work, discipline, and maintaining consistency throughout the season. If we can do that, I believe we stand a strong chance of defending our championship.

What message would you like to give your fans as Season 12 kicks off? I want to thank the fans first because they are our biggest strength. The energy and support we get from them inside and outside the stadium truly inspire us to push harder on the mat. My message to them is simple — keep believing in us and keep cheering as always. We are working hard to deliver a season full of exciting moments and victories. I promise that as a team, we will give our maximum effort in every match and make sure our fans feel proud of us by the end of the season.

You and Jaideep have formed a strong bond on the mat. What similarities and differences do you see in your partnership? Playing alongside Jaideep bhai has been a great experience. He is a senior and experienced player, and I have learned a lot from him. One similarity between us is the hunger to win — we both want to give everything for the team. At the same time, he brings calmness and composure, while I bring aggression and energy to the mat, and that combination works well for us. We complement each other’s style, which makes our partnership effective. This season, I am confident our coordination will improve even further, and fans will see us delivering strong performances together.

With the new format giving teams more opportunities, how do you view your chances in Season 12? The new format is interesting because it gives every team more chances to prove themselves. It also means that consistency will play an even bigger role because you can’t rely on just a few wins. Personally, I see it as a great opportunity for us to test our depth and adaptability. We will have to stay focused and take each game one at a time. The competition will be tough, but this format also gives us more matches to build momentum and peak at the right time. I am confident our team will adapt well and make the most of this structure.

Can you share a bit about your kabaddi journey? How did it all start? My kabaddi journey started in my village, like it does for many players. Kabaddi was a part of daily life, and I grew up watching and playing the sport with friends and elders. At first, it was just passion and fun, but slowly I started taking it seriously when I began performing in school and local tournaments. With family support and proper training, I was able to take it to the next level. Getting a chance to play in PKL was a dream come true because it gave me the platform to showcase my skills at a professional level. It has been a journey full of challenges, but every step has been worth it.

Your coach, Manpreet Singh, is known for being animated on the sidelines. How is it working with him? Coach Manpreet is very passionate, and that energy is contagious. He demands discipline and effort from every player, and that keeps us on our toes. What I like most is that he gives clear instructions — he wants us to play aggressive but smart kabaddi. He pushes us to bring out our best and never let our intensity drop. His animated style shows how deeply he is involved in the game, and as players, it motivates us to fight till the last second. Working with him has helped me improve my game and mindset.