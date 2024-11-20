PKL 2024 live score updates: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants underway; Titans vs U Mumba up next
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE: The Titans secured a major win by defeating the table-topping Haryana Steelers in their last match, despite being without Pawan Sehrawat.
Another matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see Dabang Delhi take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Telugu Titans facing U Mumba. Onlu U Mumba are currently in the top 3 of the standings out of the teams in action as they would look to change that tonight.
PKL 2024 first match on November 20: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi have been on the rise, currently sitting in 6th place in the PKL 11 standings. With five wins, five losses, and one draw from 11 matches so far this season, they come into this fixture following an impressive victory over Bengaluru Bulls.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants are struggling in PKL 11, remaining at the bottom of the table with just twelve points from two wins and eight losses in ten matches. They enter this match after a 32-24 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7:
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (Probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (Probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.
PKL 2024 second match on November 20: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
The Titans secured a major win by defeating the table-topping Haryana Steelers in their last match, despite being without Pawan Sehrawat. Meanwhile, U Mumba have experienced a strong turnaround and now find themselves in the upper half of the table.
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (Probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik.
U Mumba Playing 7 (Probable): Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Rinku, Sombir.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details:
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 20 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details:
PKL 2024 November 20 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. Stay tuned for more Pro Kabaddi League live score updates here
8:12 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Guman Singh with a point!
Guman Singh takes a point as Gujarat trail 14-8
8:12 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen takes a point!
Naveen makes it 13-7 with a point for Delhi
8:08 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashu tackled!
Gujarat now trail by juts 5 pts as Ashu Malik gets tackled by Gujarat. 12-7 at first time-out
8:07 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!
A super raid for Gujarat Giants as Parteek takes out 2 players to make it 12-6
8:06 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Guman Singh Tackled!
Guman Singh fails to take a point in his raid and gest taken out of the game as Delhi lead by 9 pts now. 12-3
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out!
Delhi inflict an all-out on Gujarat as they extend their lead to 10-2 now.
8:03 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashu takes a point!
Ashu takes a point in the do-or-die raid for Delhi. 7-1 for Delhi
8:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen returns!
Naveen takes a point as Delhi lead 3-1
7:59 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi takes the first point
Dabang Delhi takes the first point as Ashu Malik takes a point
7:42 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon
The players have started their warm-ups and will be ready for action in some time. Match to begin at 8 PM IST.
7:28 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Dabang Delhi Playing 7: Gaurav, Yogesh, Naveen, Ashish, Sandeep, Vinay, Ashu
Gujarat Giants Playing 7: Balaji, Rakesh, Guman Singh, Jitendar, Mohit, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh
7:22 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans lock horns with U Mumba later!
The second match of the day will feature the Telugu Titans taking on high flying U Mumba tonight. That match will start at 9 PM IST.
7:11 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi vs Gujarat to start the action tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. To start the action on the night, Dabang Delhi will take on Gujarat Giants tonight. Action to start at 8 PM IST.
