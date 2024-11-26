Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 live score updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates underway; Tamil Thalaivas crush UP 40-26
PKL 2024 live score updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates underway; Tamil Thalaivas crush UP 40-26

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE: Tamil Thalaivas still below UP by 5 points despite of beating them comfortably.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2024 live score updates
PKL 2024 live score updates

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:14 PM IST
Key Events

9:14 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna lead 6-5

Delhi make it 5-6 as Devank is tackled. Patna too get one point.

9:12 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen tackled!

Naveen is tackled as Patna take the lead again. 5-4

9:12 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes 2 points!

Devank makes it 4-4 for Patna with 2 raid points

9:11 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!

Super raid for Dabang Delhi as Ashu Malik takes three raid points. Delhi lead 4-2

9:11 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank with another point!

Devank takes a point to make it 2-1 now for Patna

9:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen takes a point!

Naveen makes it 1-1 for Delhi with a raid point

9:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take the first point of the match

Patna Pirates lead 1-0 as they take the first point through Devank

8:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil Thalaivas get resounding win!

The Tamil thalaivas get the 5 points as they crush UP Yoddhas by 40-26 in the first match of the day

8:57 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out!

Moein takes a point as Thalaivas inflict the all-out on Delhi. The y lead by 39-23 now

8:54 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bharat tackled!

Bharat is tackled as Thalaivas lead 34-22 now

8:52 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas lead 32-22

Moein takes a point in the do-or-die raid for Tamil Thalaivas

8:52 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas lead 31-22

Bhavani gets tackled as Thaliavs extend lead to 9 pts

8:50 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gagan takes a point!

gagan takes a point as he closes the gap to 30-22

8:50 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All-out inflicted!

All-out inflicted by Thalaivas as they extend their lead to 10 pts. 30-20 now.

8:49 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas lead 26-20!

Bhavani closes the gap to 6 pts for UP Yoddhas.
Matchday 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see UP Yoddhas take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature Delhi against Patna Pirates. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to move into the top 6 of the points table.
 
PKL 2024 first match on November 26: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
 
In the first match of the night, UP Yoddhas were thumped 40-26 by the hands of Tamil Thalaivas as they close the gap to the former in the standings on the night.  Masanumuthu, Moein and Narendar starred for the Thalaivas with many points to their names. Moein led the raiders with 8 points as the other two picked up 6 points each.
 
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7:  UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.
 
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7: Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here
 
PKL 2024 second match on November 26: Delhi vs Patna Pirates
 
In the second match of the day, Delhi will lock horns with Patna Pirates. Both teams are closely matched, with Delhi having 40 points and Patna Pirates 39 points this season so far. Patna is lacking consistency, as they either win big or drop points — something they need to address if they wish to win their fourth title this season. Meanwhile, Delhi will hope that their secondary raiders step up alongside skipper Ashu Malik, who has been forced to shoulder the burden of getting raid points alone in the absence of their star player, Naveen Kumar, and secure a win to stay in the playoff race.
 
Delhi vs Patna Pirates playing 7:  Delhi Playing 7: Keshav, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.
 
Patna Pirates Playing 7: Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Shubham, Arkam Sheikh, Ankit Jaglan, Deepak.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 26 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details 
PKL 2024 November 26 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

