PKL 2024 live score updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates underway; Tamil Thalaivas crush UP 40-26

Matchday 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see UP Yoddhas take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature Delhi against Patna Pirates. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to move into the top 6 of the points table.

PKL 2024 first match on November 26: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

In the first match of the night, UP Yoddhas were thumped 40-26 by the hands of Tamil Thalaivas as they close the gap to the former in the standings on the night. Masanumuthu, Moein and Narendar starred for the Thalaivas with many points to their names. Moein led the raiders with 8 points as the other two picked up 6 points each.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7: UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7: Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia. Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.

PKL 2024 second match on November 26: Delhi vs Patna Pirates

In the second match of the day, Delhi will lock horns with Patna Pirates. Both teams are closely matched, with Delhi having 40 points and Patna Pirates 39 points this season so far. Patna is lacking consistency, as they either win big or drop points — something they need to address if they wish to win their fourth title this season. Meanwhile, Delhi will hope that their secondary raiders step up alongside skipper Ashu Malik, who has been forced to shoulder the burden of getting raid points alone in the absence of their star player, Naveen Kumar, and secure a win to stay in the playoff race.

Delhi vs Patna Pirates playing 7: Delhi Playing 7: Keshav, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.

Patna Pirates Playing 7: Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Shubham, Arkam Sheikh, Ankit Jaglan, Deepak.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 26 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 26 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.