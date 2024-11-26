PKL 2024 live score updates: UP Yoddhas vs Thalaivas at 8 PM; Delhi to take on Pirates at 9 PM
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE SCORE: The second match of the day will take place at 9 PM IST between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Matchday 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see UP Yoddhas take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature Delhi against Patna Pirates. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to move into the top 6 of the points table.
PKL 2024 first match on November 26: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
In the first match of the night, UP Yoddhas will take on Tamil Thalaivas. Thalaivas, after a strong start, have fallen into a slump and will take the mat on Friday after losing four of their last five games. On the other hand, their opponents are on the opposite end of the spectrum, having lost only one of their last five games. However, both teams are currently outside the top 6 of the points table, something they will be keen to change on Tuesday night.
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7: UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia. Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here
PKL 2024 second match on November 26: Delhi vs Patna Pirates
In the second match of the day, Delhi will lock horns with Patna Pirates. Both teams are closely matched, with Delhi having 40 points and Patna Pirates 39 points this season so far. Patna is lacking consistency, as they either win big or drop points — something they need to address if they wish to win their fourth title this season. Meanwhile, Delhi will hope that their secondary raiders step up alongside skipper Ashu Malik, who has been forced to shoulder the burden of getting raid points alone in the absence of their star player, Naveen Kumar, and secure a win to stay in the playoff race.
Delhi vs Patna Pirates playing 7: Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Keshav, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.
Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Shubham, Arkam Sheikh, Ankit Jaglan, Deepak.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 26 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 26 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:28 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dabang Delhi eyeing top 2 spot!
A win against the resilient Patna Pirates could get Dabang Delhi a place in the top 2 at the end of the night. They are currently on 40 points and could go level on 45 points with U Mumba on the night.
7:18 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi vs Patna later in the night!
The second match of the night will see Dabang Delhi lock horns with Patna Pirates. The match will begin at 9 PM iST.
7:06 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Bharat, Mahendar Singh, Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit (C), Hitesh, Ashu Singh
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Narendar Kandola (C), Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein
7:01 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP vs Tamil Thalaivas to start the day!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. the first match of the day will feature UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas take each other on in an exciting clash in Noida. Action to start at 8 PM IST.
Topics : Pro Kabaddi League
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:59 PM IST