Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Sunil Kumar becomes most successful PKL captain

The star Indian defender Sunil Kumar made history in PKL 2024, becoming the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. On the first day of the Pune leg on December 3, Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba defeated defending champions Puneri Paltan 43-29. This victory marked Sunil’s 74th win as a captain, surpassing Iranian legend Fazel Atrachali, who has 73 wins. Indian icon Anup Kumar ranks third, with 52 wins as a captain in his PKL career. Dedicates the record to his heroes After achieving the milestone, Sunil Kumar became emotional and credited his seniors, Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur, for his success. He said, “I am very happy to have achieved this feat in PKL. I learned all about captaincy from Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur, and hence I dedicate this feat to them, as well as this win.”

'Always known his strengths': Coach Mazandarani on Sunil

U Mumba’s captain, Sunil, has earned high praise for his leadership and performance. His coach, Gholamreza Mazandarani, highlighted Sunil’s experience as captain over the past six to seven years. He noted that Sunil’s strength lies in his ability to stay calm and composed. Mazandarani expressed hope that Sunil would continue performing at a high level in the years ahead.

Next stop: Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba’s next challenge will be a tough one against the Jaipur Pink Panthers—a team Sunil knows well, having won the PKL trophy with them in Season 9. Sunil acknowledged the strength of his upcoming opponents, singling out Arjun Deshwal, who has been in outstanding form this season. Referring to Arjun as a “predator” on the field, Sunil recognised his skill and impact on matches.

ALSO READ: PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hold Gujarat Giants to a draw in a thriller match Additionally, Sunil praised the talents of Ankush Rathee, an exceptional defender, and noted the strong performances of players like Neeraj Narwal and Reza Mirbagheri.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sunil remained optimistic about U Mumba’s prospects. He assured fans that the team would maintain the same intensity and energy shown in their recent match. U Mumba is currently in third spot on the points table, behind Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, and is considered a strong contender for the title this season. They are one of the few teams expected to qualify for the playoffs with ease.

