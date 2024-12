Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders

The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently underway, with Haryana Steelers leading the table with 61 points. Patna Pirates have moved up to second place after a dominant victory, accumulating 52 points. Dabang Delhi has climbed to third, while Telugu Titans have dropped to fourth with 48 points. Puneri Paltan has fallen to fifth place with 47 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have secured sixth place with 46 points, followed by U Mumba in seventh and UP Yoddhas in eighth, both also with 46 points. Tamil Thalaivas remain in ninth with 33 points, while Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz are tied for 10th and 11th positions. The Bengaluru Bulls sit at the bottom of the standings with just 16 points.