PKL 2024 matches on Nov 30: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature the Patna Pirates taking on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on Sunday, November 30, 2024, in the first match of the day. The second clash of the day will be between Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Telugu Titans.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

In Match 85, the Patna Pirates will face Bengaluru Bulls in their final second-leg match of PKL 11. The three-time champions Patna won the earlier fixture in dominant fashion. However, the Pirates have struggled in their last five games, failing to convert narrow losses into wins, while the Bulls come into this match on a seven-game losing streak.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde, Ankit Jaglan, Arkam Sheikh, Deepak

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Akshit Dhull, Sunny, Parteek, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal, Jatin.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, it is the Patna Pirates who have an edge Bengaluru, winning 13 of the 24 matches played against their counterparts so far. Bengaluru have won 7 matches, with 4 matches ending in a tie.

Total matches: 24

Patna won: 13

Bengaluru Bulls won: 7

Tie: 4

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the in-form Telugu Titans in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2024 (PKL 11). The Pink Panthers won the previous encounter, but the Titans will be eager to seek revenge. Currently, the Titans are in much better form, having won four of their last five matches, while the Pink Panthers lost their most recent game in PKL 11.

The second match will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Telugu Titans.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri.

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shankar Gadai, Sagar Sethpal, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Vijay Malik.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Head-to-Head

Jaipur Pink Panthers will have some confidence going into the fixture as they have done well in this matchup over the years. They have won 11 of the 20 matches against the Titans. Titans have only managed to win 8 times, with the remaining match ending as a draw.

Total matches: 20

Jaipur won: 11

Telugu Titans won: 8

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 November 30 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 30?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on November 30, Patna Pirates will be up against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 30?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on November 30, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Telugu Titans from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 30 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 30 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 30 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 30 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.