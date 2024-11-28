PKL 2024 playoffs and final dates, live time, Pro Kabaddi Live streaming

In a thrilling announcement that has set the stage for one of the most anticipated events in the Kabaddi calendar, Mashal Sports, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have confirmed that PKL 2024 playoffs and final. The Pro Kabaddi final and playoffs will take place at the iconic Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from December 26 to December 29, 2024.

Format of Pro Kabaddi League playoffs

As the regular season heats up, the PKL 2024 Playoffs will see the top two teams from the league stage secure automatic spots in the semi-finals. However, the road to the grand finale will not be smooth for the remaining teams.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-placed teams will face off in the high-stakes Eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. The team finishing in third place will square off against the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, while the fourth and fifth-placed teams will clash in Eliminator 2.

Semi-Final showdowns

The intensity will only escalate as the winners of the Eliminator rounds take on the top two teams in the semi-finals on December 27, 2024. The winner of Eliminator 1 will battle it out with the table-toppers in Semi-Final 1, while the victor of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final dates

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will culminate in a spectacular Grand Finale on December 29, 2024, where the two best teams of the season will face off to determine who will be crowned the PKL champion. The stakes could not be higher, as teams vie for the ultimate glory in one of India's most thrilling sporting spectacles.

PKL 2024 playoffs full schedule, time and venue

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs full schedule, venue and live timings Date Matches Teams Time Venue Decmeber 26, 2024 Eliminator 1 To be decided 8 PM IST Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune Eliminator 2 To be decided 9 PM IST Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune Decmeber 27, 2024 Semifinal 1 To be decided 8 PM IST Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune Semifinal 2 To be decided 9 PM IST Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 29, 2024 Grand finale Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2 8 PM IST Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune The Journey to Pune: The Road So Far

The league’s current home is in Noida, where electrifying action is underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1, 2024. Following that, the tournament will shift to Pune, where matches will be held from December 3 to 24, building up to the high-voltage Playoffs and Final.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table and PKL 2024 team rankings

Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2024 Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points 1 Haryana Steelers 14 11 3 0 56 2 U Mumba 13 8 4 1 45 3 Dabang Delhi K.C. 14 6 6 2 43 4 Telugu Titans 13 8 5 0 43 5 Patna Pirates 13 8 5 0 42 6 Puneri Paltan 14 6 5 3 42 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 7 5 1 40 8 U.P. Yoddhas 13 6 6 1 38 9 Tamil Thalaivas 13 5 7 1 33 10 Bengal Warriors 13 4 7 2 25 11 Gujarat Giants 13 3 9 1 25 12 Bengaluru Bulls 14 2 12 0 16 TAP HERE TO CHECK UPDATED POINTS TABLE AFTER EVEY MATCH

