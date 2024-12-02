PKL 2024 matches on Dec 3: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

After a rest day in the action on December 2, the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be back on December 3 and will feature the Bengaluru Bulls who will be locking horns with the Gujarat Giants at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in the first match of the day. The second clash of the day will be between U Mumba and the defending champions Puneri Paltan.

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders Bengaluru Bulls enter this game following a heavy 29-54 loss to Patna Pirates on November 30, marking their 13th defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Similarly, Gujarat Giants were narrowly defeated by Puneri Paltan 33-34 on November 29.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Akshit Dhull, Sunny, Parteek, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal, Jatin.

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, it is the Gujarat Giants who have an edge on Bengaluru, winning 8 of the 14 matches played against their counterparts so far. Bengaluru have won 5 matches, with 1 matche ending in a tie.

Total matches: 14

Bengaluru Bulls won: 5

Gujarat Giants won: 8

Tie: 1

Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

U Mumba comes into this match after losing 35-41 to Telugu Titans on November 28, their fifth defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan secured a win in their last outing, defeating Gujarat Giants 34-33 on November 29.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-Head

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have been playing out some enthralling encounters over the years and are level in terms if head to head battles. Both sides have won 10 games each against one another and have played out 3 draws over the years.

Total matches: 23

U Mumba won: 10

Puneri Paltan won: 10

Tie: 3

PKL 2024 December 3 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 3?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on December 3, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Gujarat Giants from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 3?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on December 3, U Mumba will take on Puneri Paltan from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 3 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 3matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 3 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 3 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.