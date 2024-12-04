Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hold Gujarat Giants to a draw in a thriller match

Despite the draw against Gujarat Giants, the Bulls are now just one loss away from being the first team to get eliminated this season

Pardeep Narwal
Pardeep Narwal (Pic: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:14 AM IST
Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls played out a draw in a thrilling contest to kick off the Pune leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11, here on Tuesday.

Both the teams finished levelled at 34-34.

For Bengaluru Bulls, Nitin Rawal bagged seven points while Pardeep Narwal and Sushil scored six points each.

For Gujarat Giants, who led for most parts of the game, Rakesh registered seven points and Neeraj got a 'High 5' as well.

Gujarat Giants got off to a quick start, with the defensive unit led by Rohit thwarting Bengaluru Bulls' early advances.

However, Bengaluru Bulls' defenders too stepped up their game, ensuring that Gujarat Giants would not be able to run away with an early lead.

After the first five minutes, Gujarat Giants were leading the contest by two points.

Soon after, Gujarat Giants' Parteek Dahiya started to land a few quick raids, which gave them the momentum.

Bengaluru Bulls though weren't backing off with Nitin Rawal, Jai Bhagwan and Parteek looking effective in their respective roles. Pardeep Narwal scored his first points after 12 minutes, and a little later, Bengaluru Bulls were on level terms.

Narwal notched up a few more valuable raids in the final minutes of the first half to give Bengaluru Bulls the lead at the break.

At half-time, Bengaluru Bulls led 15-13.

Rakesh's raids helped Gujarat Giants begin the second half strongly, after which Neeraj forced an 'All out' on Bengaluru Bulls.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

