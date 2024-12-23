Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas trounce Bengaluru Bulls 42-32

A Super Tackle from Abhishek Manokaran helped Tamil Thalaivas to keep things level at 12-12, before they closed out the first half with a slender one-point lead at 14-13.

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
Tamil Thalaivas registered their eighth win of the season with a convincing 42-32 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabbadi League here on Sunday.

A Super Tackle from Abhishek Manokaran helped Tamil Thalaivas to keep things level at 12-12, before they closed out the first half with a slender one-point lead at 14-13.

Himanshu got the first raid of the second half, but Pardeep Narwal quickly levelled things up with a two-point raid of his own. Sai Prasad put Tamil Thalaivas back in front with a couple of raids and got support from Abhishek Manokaran, who got the first successful tackle of the first half.  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

Sushil kept the scoreboard ticking for Bengaluru with a successful Do-or-Die Raid and got support from Naveen, as he inflicted a Super Tackle to help their side cut the deficit to two-points.

However, the duo of Himanshu and Moein ensured that the Thalaivas regain their four-point lead at 23-19 going into the final phase of the game.

Amir helped his side inflict an ALL OUT on the Bulls to put some daylight between the two sides. Himanshu further extended the lead to 10-points with another Super Raid, reducing Bengaluru to three players on the mat.

Sushil showed some spirit and registered his Super 10 to keep his side in the game.

However, there was no respite for the Bengaluru Bulls as they suffered another ALL OUT to give their opponents a twelve-point lead. Moein amassed 100 raid points for the season, and with close to five minutes to go in the contest, the writing was already on the wall.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

