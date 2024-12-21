Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Bengal Warriorz to secure playoff spot

The victory not only made Jaipur the fifth team to qualify but also ended Puneri Paltan's playoff hopes

PKL 2024 highlights
PKL 2024
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their place in the PKL Season 11 playoffs with a gritty 31-28 win over Bengal Warriorz here on Friday.

The victory not only made Jaipur the fifth team to qualify but also ended Puneri Paltan's playoff hopes.

Bengal started strongly, led by Arjun Rathi's raiding and a solid defensive effort. They inflicted an 'All Out' to establish a commanding 19-9 lead at half time.

However, Jaipur roared back in the second half, with Arjun Deshwal spearheading the comeback, scoring nine points, and Reza Mirbagheri delivering a High-5 in defence.

Jaipur clawed back, reducing the deficit to three points by the 30th minute.

A crucial 'All Out' with less than eight minutes remaining gave them a slender lead, setting up a nail-biting finish.

Although Pranay Rane's two-point raid levelled the scores at 27-27, Jaipur's defence held firm, securing a vital three-point advantage in the dying moments.

Topics :Jaipur Pink PanthersBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

