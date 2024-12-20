PKL 2024, December 20 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 62 action at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, on Friday, December 20, 2024. Four out of six spots in the playoffs have been filled, with Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, and UP Yoddhas confirming their top-six finish. Four teams—U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans, and the defending champions Puneri Paltan—remain in the race for the final two playoff spots.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against Bengal Warriors in a very crucial game of the season. A win or tie for Jaipur on Friday will secure their playoff spot while also eliminating the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, from contention. However, if they lose, they will need to win their final league game of the season to qualify. This scenario aligns with the plan of their opponents, Bengal Warriors, who have already been eliminated.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable):

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali

Head-to-head record:

In their head-to-head record, Bengal Warriors lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 10–8.

Total matches: 19

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 8

Bengal Warriors won: 10

Tie: 1

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

The second match of the day pits Puneri Paltan against Telugu Titans. This will be a crucial game from a playoff perspective. If Puneri Paltan secures a win over Telugu Titans, they will keep their playoff hopes alive, provided Jaipur loses the first match of the day. On the other hand, Telugu Titans will need to win tonight's game while also hoping that U Mumba loses both their remaining games by a margin of more than seven points if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. A loss for either side on Friday will end their campaign in season 11.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable):

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Pujari, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aman

Telugu Titans: Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Ankit

Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan leads Telugu Titans 13–7 in their head-to-head record after 21 games.

Total matches: 21

Puneri Paltan won: 13

Telugu Titans won: 7

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 December 20 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 20?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Bengal Warriors at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 20?

Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 20 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 20 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 20 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 20 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.