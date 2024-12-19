PKL 2024, December 19 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with match 121 between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The second encounter of the day will feature U Mumba and Patna Pirates take each other as the battle for the playoffs.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

When the two teams faced off earlier this season, the Yoddhas defeated the Giants 35-29. As the upcoming match draws near, here’s a look at some players from both teams who could be great picks for Dream11 fantasy league users.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Mohit, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Sombir, Jitender Yadav.

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (Probable): Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Sumit Sangwan, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, and Mahender Singh.

Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Ginats have had the upper hand against UP oddhas, winning 7 of the 12 matches they have played agianst each other so far. UP has only 3 wins while 2 matches have ended in a draw.

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas

Total matches: 12

Gujarat Giants won: 7

UP Yoddhas won: 3

Tie: 2

Match 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

In their last match, U Mumba staged a comeback from a difficult position but ultimately lost 27-30 to the UP Yoddhas. This season, their heavy reliance on Ajit Chouhan has been apparent, as players like Manjeet and Zafardanesh have not been able to deliver similar performances.

In contrast, Patna Pirates have been a well-rounded team, currently sitting at the top of the team raid points standings and fourth in team tackle points.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Playing 7:

U Mumba playing 7: Ajit Chauhan, Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya.

Patna Pirates playing 7: Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit.

Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have an edge over Patna Pirates as they ave won 12 out of 21 matcheswhile Patna only have 8 wins to their name with 1 match ending as a draw.

Total matches: 21

U Mumba won: 12

Patna Pirates won: 8

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 December 19 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 19?

Gujarat Giants will face UP Yoddhas at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 19?

U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 19 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 19 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 19 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 19 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.