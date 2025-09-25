Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi vs U Mumba underway; UP beat Bengaluru in tie-breaker
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi vs U Mumba underway; UP beat Bengaluru in tie-breaker

In the opener, the Bengaluru Bulls take on the UP Yoddhas , while the nightcap will see Dabang Delhi lock horns with U Mumba, both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
9:25 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba lead 6-4!

The scores are at 6-4 with U Mumba in the lead.

9:22 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match kicks off!

The final match of the night between Delhi and U Mumba begins

9:13 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP win by 1 point!

UP win the tie breaker 6-5 after 5 exciting raids.

9:09 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP leading by 1 point!

UP are leading the tie breaker by 1 point (5-4) with the last raid left now.

8:58 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores level!

The scores are level on 36-36 as the game goes to the tie-breaker.

8:53 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP lead 33-31!

UP Yoddhas lead by 2 points with 1 minute left in the tie.

8:46 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP back with the lead!

UP bounce back as they lead 32-28 with 5 minutes left in the tie. Bhavani Rajput with the 9 poiints

8:37 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tight game in Jaipur!

The score stands at 24-27 with 10 minutes left in the tie. UP back with the lead.

8:34 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores level!

The score is at 23-23 as UP are trying their best to take the lead. 15 minutes left in the tie.

8:31 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

2nd half kicks off as UP try to fight back and take a lead.

8:24 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!

It is half-time as Bengaluru go into the break with a 20-19 lead. UP still in the game though.

8:17 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bulls increase their lead!

Bengaluru holding onto their lead with consistent points as the score stands at 15-11 with 5 minutes left in the first half. Alireza (6) and Ashish (3) contributing well.

8:09 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bulls fight back!

Bengaluru Bulls fight back for the lead as they lead 10-5 at the halfway stage of the 1st half. Ali Reza with 5 points.

8:03 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: End-to-end tie so far!

UP still with an early lead as they lead by 4-3 with 5 minutes on the clock. Gagan with 2 points for now.

8:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st tie begins!

Begaluru and UP kick off their tie with UP taking the early 1-0 lead.
First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

