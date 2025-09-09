PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal underway; Gujarat vs Jaipur at 9 PM IST

Another matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action straight from the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag brings an exciting double-header lined up tonight as teams push for momentum heading into the business end of the tournament. While one game promises a star attraction all over the court, the other one will see teams fighting to get good form in their hands.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz

Kicking off tonight’s action, Ashu Malik-led Dabang Delhi will go head-to-head with a struggling Bengal Warriorz side at 8:00 PM IST. Delhi, riding high on a three-match winning streak, will be eyeing the top spot in the PKL points table with a victory tonight.

Ashu Malik has been in top form, leading his team with aggressive raids and calm leadership. He’ll be looking to dismantle Bengal’s defense and guide Delhi to their fourth consecutive win.

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 9 match list, timings, telecast details On the flip side, Bengal Warriorz, led by Devank Dalal, are desperate to snap their poor run of form. With their backs against the wall, the former champions need a statement performance to get back into playoff contention.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi starting 7: Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali

Bengal Warriorz starting 7: Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the second match of the night, it’s a battle between two evenly matched sides, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, both of whom have had a mixed start to the season.

Gujarat Giants, buoyed by their recent win over Tamil Thalaivas, will look to continue that momentum and notch their second win of the season. Their defence has looked more settled, and with Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui in their ranks, they’re a team that can trouble anyone.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, started their campaign with a victory but have since slumped to back-to-back defeats. With key players like Reza Mirbagheri and Nitin Rawal, they’ll hope to regroup and return to winning ways.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST, and we’ll be bringing you all the action right here.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants starting 7: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari

Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal

PKL 2025 September 9 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 9 matches in India.

PKL 2025 September 9 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 9 matches from Vizag here