PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi thrash Bengaluru ; Jaipur vs Patna underway
Ashu Malik with 15 points led Dabang delhi from front to kick-off the season with a win

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 September 2 matches live updates
PKL 2025 September 2 matches live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
9:09 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 JPP vs PAT: Second match of the day underway

The second match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates is now underway.

9:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Delhi beat Bulls

Dabang Delhi has started thier campaign in style as they Bengaluru Bulls by 41-34. 

8:50 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Final five minutes

35": Only five minutes are left in the match and Delhi are looking comfortable for a win.
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 38-22 Bengaluru Bulls (2nd half)

8:43 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Trouble continues for Bulls

30": Bengaluru Bulls have failed to gain points in bunch as they continues to trail big in the match. 
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 34-17 Bengaluru Bulls (2nd half)

8:37 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Slow start in second half

25": Both teams have kept things simple so far in the second half. Delhi still in lead.
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 28-13 Bengaluru Bulls (2nd half)

8:31 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Second half underway

The second half of the match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls is now underway.

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: First half concluded

The first half of the match concludes with Dabang Delhi leading 21-11 vs Bengaluru Bulls.

8:20 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Agent Ashu on duty

15": Ashu Malik's constant points from raids have kept Delhi flying high vs Bengaluru.
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 18-8 Bengaluru Bulls (1st half)

8:12 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Delhi on top

10": Dabang Delhi has wasted no time and enforced first all-out of thee match and are now leading by 8 points.
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 13-5 Bengaluru Bulls (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: Delhi starts strong

5": Dabang Delhi has got an aggresive start to take the early lead.
 
Score: Dabang Delhi 6-1 Bengaluru Bulls (1st half)

7:59 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2 DD vs BB: First match of the day underway

The first match of the day between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls is now underway. 

7:41 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Match timings

The PKL 2025 matches for September 2 will begin at 8 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

7:25 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Nitin Rawal
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawan, Sombir Gulia, Ankit Jaglan

7:16 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
  • Total matches: 22
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 9
  • Patna Pirates won: 13
  • Tie: 0

7:05 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya
First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

