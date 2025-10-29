PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu-Puneri eye final berth; match underway

PKL 2025 is now just two matches away from crowning its Season 12 champions, and the battle for the final spot will be decided in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi today.

Puneri Paltan, the table-toppers of the season and champions of Season 10, will look to bounce back strongly after their heartbreaking defeat against Dabang Delhi in Qualifier 1. Led by the ever-reliable Aslam Inamdar and supported by a robust defensive unit featuring Mohammadreza Shadloui, the Paltan will be keen to reclaim their dominance and secure a third final appearance in four seasons.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans have emerged as the surprise package of the playoffs. Their emphatic win over Patna Pirates, a side riding an eight-match winning streak, showcased their growing confidence and balance. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat’s raiding brilliance and Parvesh Bhainswal’s defensive leadership have been key to their turnaround.

ALSO READ: Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings With a spot in the grand finale at stake, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing. Puneri’s consistency meets Telugu’s momentum in what promises to be a thrilling clash of nerves and skill.

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live telecast

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live streaming

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match from Delhi here.