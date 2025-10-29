Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu-Puneri eye final berth; match underway
Telugu Titans will be aiming to qualify for the PKL final for the first time ever when they face Puneri Paltan today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 live updates
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
PKL 2025 is now just two matches away from crowning its Season 12 champions, and the battle for the final spot will be decided in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi today.
 
Puneri Paltan, the table-toppers of the season and champions of Season 10, will look to bounce back strongly after their heartbreaking defeat against Dabang Delhi in Qualifier 1. Led by the ever-reliable Aslam Inamdar and supported by a robust defensive unit featuring Mohammadreza Shadloui, the Paltan will be keen to reclaim their dominance and secure a third final appearance in four seasons.
 
On the other hand, Telugu Titans have emerged as the surprise package of the playoffs. Their emphatic win over Patna Pirates, a side riding an eight-match winning streak, showcased their growing confidence and balance. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat’s raiding brilliance and Parvesh Bhainswal’s defensive leadership have been key to their turnaround.
 
With a spot in the grand finale at stake, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing. Puneri’s consistency meets Telugu’s momentum in what promises to be a thrilling clash of nerves and skill. 

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live telecast

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live streaming

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
8:42 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Game sgetting close

25": Puneri Paltan continues to fightback as the point gap with Titans are just of 3 points. 
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 27-30 Telugu Titans (2nd half)

8:38 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Second half underway

The second half of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans is now underway. 

8:29 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: First half concludes

20": The first half of the match concludes with Telugu Titans leading the match vs Puneri Paltan by 4 points.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 20-24 Telugu Titans (1st half)

8:23 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Titans keeping the lead

15": Telugu Titans despite facing an all-out manges to keep thier big lead intact on Patna Pirates. 
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 13-19 Telugu Titans (1st half)

8:12 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Pune fighting back

10": Puneri Paltan is fighting back hard after a big start from Titans. 
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 7-13 Telugu Titans (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Tiatns take early lead

5": Telugu Titans takes early lead in the match pushing Pune on backfoot with an all-out.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 2-10 Telugu Titans (1st half)

7:59 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Match underway

The PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans is now underway.

7:45 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Match timings

The PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will kick off at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.

7:30 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Updated Play-off bracket

Date Match Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Result
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 1 20:00 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers by 30-27
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 2 21:00 U Mumba Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat U Mumba by 40-31
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Eliminator 1 20:00 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 48-32
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Mini-Qualifier 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Eliminator 2 20:00 Bengaluru Bulls Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 46-37
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Qualifier 1 21:00 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 6-4 in tie-breaker (34-34 in full time)
October 28, 2025 (Tuesday) Eliminator 3 20:00 Telugu Titans Patna Pirates Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 46-39
October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) Qualifier 2 20:00 Puneri Paltan Telugu Titans TBA
October 31, 2025 (Friday) Final 20:00 Dabang Delhi Winner qualifier 2 TBA

7:15 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Probable playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj
 
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan

7:01 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

  • Total matches: 22
  • Telugu Titans: 8
  • Puneri Paltan: 13
  • Tie: 1

6:45 PM

PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 qualifier 2 match between Punri Paltan and Telugu Titans. The winner of this match will book their place in the final on Friday. So who will it be? Stay tuned to find out. 
