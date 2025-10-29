PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu-Puneri eye final berth; match underway

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
PKL 2025 is now just two matches away from crowning its Season 12 champions, and the battle for the final spot will be decided in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi today.
Puneri Paltan, the table-toppers of the season and champions of Season 10, will look to bounce back strongly after their heartbreaking defeat against Dabang Delhi in Qualifier 1. Led by the ever-reliable Aslam Inamdar and supported by a robust defensive unit featuring Mohammadreza Shadloui, the Paltan will be keen to reclaim their dominance and secure a third final appearance in four seasons.
On the other hand, Telugu Titans have emerged as the surprise package of the playoffs. Their emphatic win over Patna Pirates, a side riding an eight-match winning streak, showcased their growing confidence and balance. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat’s raiding brilliance and Parvesh Bhainswal’s defensive leadership have been key to their turnaround.
With a spot in the grand finale at stake, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing. Puneri’s consistency meets Telugu’s momentum in what promises to be a thrilling clash of nerves and skill.
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
7:01 PM
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
Total matches: 22
Telugu Titans: 8
Puneri Paltan: 13
Tie: 1
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 qualifier 2 match between Punri Paltan and Telugu Titans. The winner of this match will book their place in the final on Friday. So who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.