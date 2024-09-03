Pro Kabaddi League season 11: PKL 2024 start date, venue and live streaming

The season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) has been announced by the league's organisers, Mashale Sports, on Tuesday, September 3. PKL 2024 will begin on October 18 in Hyderabad. The tournament will have a three-destination format instead of the traditional 12-destination format in 2024.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 venues



As per the official announcement, PKL season 11 will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.







Hyderabad - 18th October onwards at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Noida - 10th November onwards at Noida Indoor Stadium

Pune - 3rd December onwards Balewadi Badminton Stadium

The tournament will begin with first-leg action in Hyderabad before moving to Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg on November 10. The third leg will occur at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 onwards. The dates for play-offs and their venues will be announced later on. As per the official announcement, PKL season 11 will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.





"After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."



Earlier, PKL 2024 auction, held in Mumbai in August, created a new league record with eight players commanding bids exceeding Rs one crore. Sachin Tanwar was the most expensive player in the auction, with Tamil Thalaivas bidding 2.15 crore for the raider.





Full list of sold players in the PKL 2024 auction



Player Team Salary Sachin Tamil Thalaivas 2.15 crore Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Haryana Steelers 2.07 crore Guman Singh Gujarat Giants 1.97 crore Pawan Sehrawat Telugu Titans (FBM) 1.725 crore Bharat UP Yoddhas 1.30 crore Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors (FBM) 1.15 crore Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Bengaluru Bulls 1.107 crore Sunil Kumar U Mumba 1.015 crore Manjeet U Mumba 0.8 crore Pardeep Narwal Bengaluru Bulls 0.7 crore Krishan Dhull Telugu Titans 0.7 crore Shubham Shinde Patna Pirates 0.7 crore Ajith V Kumar Puneri Paltan 0.66 crore Jai Bhagwan Bengaluru Bulls 0.63 crore Surjeet Singh Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.6 crore Gurdeep Patna Pirates 0.59 crore Fazel Atrachali Bengal Warriors 0.5 crore Deepak Rajender Singh Patna Pirates 0.5 crore Bhavani Rajput UP Yoddhas 0.45 crore Arjun Rathi Bengal Warriors 0.41 crore Neeraj Kumar Gujarat Giants 0.35 crore Vikash Khandola Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.32 crore Mayur Jagannath Kadam Bengal Warriors 0.302 crore Sahul Kumar UP Yoddhas 0.3 crore Siddharth Sirish Desai Dabang Delhi 0.26 crore Ashish Dabang Delhi 0.235 crore. Manjeet Telugu Titans 0.27 crore Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi UP Yoddhas 0.25 crore Meetu Sharma Patna Pirates 0.219 crore Mahender Singh UP Yoddhas 0.214 crore Nitin Rawal Bengaluru Bulls 0.201 crore Devank Patna Pirates 0.201 crore Mohit Puneri Paltan 0.2 crore Sombir Gujarat Giants 0.2 crore Vijay Malik Telugu Titans 0.2 crore Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje Bengal Warriors 0.20 crore Parvesh Bhainswal U Mumba 0.195 crore Heidarali Ekrami UP Yoddhas 0.191 crore Jang Kun Lee Patna Pirates 0.175 crore Vahid RezaEimehr Gujarat Giants 0.171 crore Mohd. Amaan Puneri Paltan 0.162 crore Amirhossein Bastami (FBM) Tamil Thalaivas 0.151 crore Shrikant Jadhav Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.15 crore Stuwart Singh U Mumba 0.142 crore Ali Hadi Puneri Paltan 0.141 crore Amin Ghorbani U Mumba 0.14 crore Monu Gujarat Giants 0.14 crore Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (FBM) Gujarat Giants 0.136 crore Mohammad Baba Ali Dabang Delhi 0.135 crore Amir Hassan Noroozi Puneri Paltan 0.134 crore Sanjay Haryana Steelers 0.132 crore Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Patna Pirates 0.131 crore Moein Safaghi Tamil Thalaivas 0.13 crore Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Hamid Mirzaei Nader Patna Pirates 0.13 crore Hasun Thongkruea Bengaluru Bulls 0.13 crore Milad Jabbari Telugu Titans 0.13 crore Pramot Saising Bengaluru Bulls 0.13 crore Md. Mijanur Rahman Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Chai-Ming Chang Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Mohammad Malak Telugu Titans 0.13 crore Brijendra Singh Chaudhary Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Nitesh Kumar Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Sunder Telugu Titans 0.13 crore Aman Puneri Paltan 0.13 crore Arpit Saroha Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Gaurav Chhillar Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Prashant Kumar Rathi Patna Pirates 0.13 crore Praveen Thakur Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Himanshu Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Neeraj Narwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Ashish Narwal Telugu Titans 0.13 crore Pravinder Patna Pirates 0.13 crore Ravi Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Vishal Puneri Paltan 0.13 crore Babu Murugasan Patna Pirates 0.13 crore Himanshu Singh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Harsh Mahesh Lad Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Rohan Singh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Rinku Narwal Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Mohit Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Manuj Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Jatin Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Lucky Sharma Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore K. Dharanidharan Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Satish Kannan U Mumba 0.13 crore Nitesh Gujarat Giants 0.13 crore Vinay Dabang Delhi 0.13 crore Sagar Kumar Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Pranay Vinay Rane Bengal Warriors 0.13 crore Navneet Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.13 crore Sambhaji Wabale Bengal Warriors 0.129 crore Akshay R. Suryawanshi UP Yoddhas 0.129 crore Shubham Kumar U Mumba 0.092 crore M. Dhanasekar U Mumba 0.092 crore Amit Kumar Telugu Titans 0.09 crore Raj D. Salunkhe Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore Vivek UP Yoddhas 0.09 crore Aamir Wani Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.09 crore Mayank Malik Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.09 crore Aman Patna Pirates 0.09 crore Sagar Patna Pirates 0.09 crore Manikandan S. Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore Rahul Dabang Delhi 0.09 crore Hem Raj Bengal Warriors 0.09 crore Ashish Gill Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore Akash B Chavhan Bengal Warriors 0.09 crore Parveen Dabang Delhi 0.09 crore Himanshu Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore Aryavardhan Navale Puneri Paltan 0.09 crore Vishal Choudhary U Mumba 0.09 crore Naveen Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore Aadesh Siwach Gujarat Giants 0.09 crore Aashish Kumar U Mumba 0.09 crore Sanskar Mishra Haryana Steelers 0.09 crore Sourav Puneri Paltan 0.09 crore Sourabh Fagare Tamil Thalaivas 0.09 crore



Pro Kabaddi League 2024 stat date, live streaming and telecast

When will PKL 2024 begin?



PKL 2024 will begin on Friday, October 18, 2024.



What are the venues for Pro Kabaddi League 2024?



Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai are the three venues for PKL 2024.



Where will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 leg one will begin?



The leg one of PKL 2024 will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.



Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024?



The live telecast of PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports Networks.



Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024?



The live streaming of PKL 2024 will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.