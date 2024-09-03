Pro Kabaddi League season 11: PKL 2024 start date, venue and live streaming

The season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) has been announced by the league's organisers, Mashale Sports, on Tuesday, September 3. PKL 2024 will begin on October 18 in Hyderabad. The tournament will have a three-destination format instead of the traditional 12-destination format in 2024.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 venues
As per the official announcement, PKL season 11 will begin on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
The tournament will begin with first-leg action in Hyderabad before moving to Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg on November 10. The third leg will occur at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 onwards. The dates for play-offs and their venues will be announced later on.
- Hyderabad - 18th October onwards at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
- Noida - 10th November onwards at Noida Indoor Stadium
- Pune - 3rd December onwards Balewadi Badminton Stadium
League Commissioner Anupam Goswami expressed excitement about the PKL 2024, highlighting its potential to elevate Kabaddi's status further domestically and internationally.
"After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."
Earlier, PKL 2024 auction, held in Mumbai in August, created a new league record with eight players commanding bids exceeding Rs one crore. Sachin Tanwar was the most expensive player in the auction, with Tamil Thalaivas bidding 2.15 crore for the raider.
|Player
|Team
|Salary
|Sachin
|Tamil Thalaivas
|2.15 crore
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Haryana Steelers
|2.07 crore
|Guman Singh
|Gujarat Giants
|1.97 crore
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Telugu Titans (FBM)
|1.725 crore
|Bharat
|UP Yoddhas
|1.30 crore
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors (FBM)
|1.15 crore
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1.107 crore
|Sunil Kumar
|U Mumba
|1.015 crore
|Manjeet
|U Mumba
|0.8 crore
|Pardeep Narwal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.7 crore
|Krishan Dhull
|Telugu Titans
|0.7 crore
|Shubham Shinde
|Patna Pirates
|0.7 crore
|Ajith V Kumar
|Puneri Paltan
|0.66 crore
|Jai Bhagwan
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.63 crore
|Surjeet Singh
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.6 crore
|Gurdeep
|Patna Pirates
|0.59 crore
|Fazel Atrachali
|Bengal Warriors
|0.5 crore
|Deepak Rajender Singh
|Patna Pirates
|0.5 crore
|Bhavani Rajput
|UP Yoddhas
|0.45 crore
|Arjun Rathi
|Bengal Warriors
|0.41 crore
|Neeraj Kumar
|Gujarat Giants
|0.35 crore
|Vikash Khandola
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.32 crore
|Mayur Jagannath Kadam
|Bengal Warriors
|0.302 crore
|Sahul Kumar
|UP Yoddhas
|0.3 crore
|Siddharth Sirish Desai
|Dabang Delhi
|0.26 crore
|Ashish
|Dabang Delhi
|0.235 crore.
|Manjeet
|Telugu Titans
|0.27 crore
|Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
|UP Yoddhas
|0.25 crore
|Meetu Sharma
|Patna Pirates
|0.219 crore
|Mahender Singh
|UP Yoddhas
|0.214 crore
|Nitin Rawal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.201 crore
|Devank
|Patna Pirates
|0.201 crore
|Mohit
|Puneri Paltan
|0.2 crore
|Sombir
|Gujarat Giants
|0.2 crore
|Vijay Malik
|Telugu Titans
|0.2 crore
|Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
|Bengal Warriors
|0.20 crore
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|U Mumba
|0.195 crore
|Heidarali Ekrami
|UP Yoddhas
|0.191 crore
|Jang Kun Lee
|Patna Pirates
|0.175 crore
|Vahid RezaEimehr
|Gujarat Giants
|0.171 crore
|Mohd. Amaan
|Puneri Paltan
|0.162 crore
|Amirhossein Bastami (FBM)
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0.151 crore
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.15 crore
|Stuwart Singh
|U Mumba
|0.142 crore
|Ali Hadi
|Puneri Paltan
|0.141 crore
|Amin Ghorbani
|U Mumba
|0.14 crore
|Monu
|Gujarat Giants
|0.14 crore
|Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (FBM)
|Gujarat Giants
|0.136 crore
|Mohammad Baba Ali
|Dabang Delhi
|0.135 crore
|Amir Hassan Noroozi
|Puneri Paltan
|0.134 crore
|Sanjay
|Haryana Steelers
|0.132 crore
|Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
|Patna Pirates
|0.131 crore
|Moein Safaghi
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0.13 crore
|Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|Patna Pirates
|0.13 crore
|Hasun Thongkruea
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.13 crore
|Milad Jabbari
|Telugu Titans
|0.13 crore
|Pramot Saising
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.13 crore
|Md. Mijanur Rahman
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Chai-Ming Chang
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Mohammad Malak
|Telugu Titans
|0.13 crore
|Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Nitesh Kumar
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Sunder
|Telugu Titans
|0.13 crore
|Aman
|Puneri Paltan
|0.13 crore
|Arpit Saroha
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Gaurav Chhillar
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Prashant Kumar Rathi
|Patna Pirates
|0.13 crore
|Praveen Thakur
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Himanshu
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Neeraj Narwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Ashish Narwal
|Telugu Titans
|0.13 crore
|Pravinder
|Patna Pirates
|0.13 crore
|Ravi Kumar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Vishal
|Puneri Paltan
|0.13 crore
|Babu Murugasan
|Patna Pirates
|0.13 crore
|Himanshu Singh
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Harsh Mahesh Lad
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Rohan Singh
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Rinku Narwal
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Mohit
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Manuj
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Jatin
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Lucky Sharma
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|K. Dharanidharan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Satish Kannan
|U Mumba
|0.13 crore
|Nitesh
|Gujarat Giants
|0.13 crore
|Vinay
|Dabang Delhi
|0.13 crore
|Sagar Kumar
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Pranay Vinay Rane
|Bengal Warriors
|0.13 crore
|Navneet
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.13 crore
|Sambhaji Wabale
|Bengal Warriors
|0.129 crore
|Akshay R. Suryawanshi
|UP Yoddhas
|0.129 crore
|Shubham Kumar
|U Mumba
|0.092 crore
|M. Dhanasekar
|U Mumba
|0.092 crore
|Amit Kumar
|Telugu Titans
|0.09 crore
|Raj D. Salunkhe
|Gujarat Giants
|0.09 crore
|Vivek
|UP Yoddhas
|0.09 crore
|Aamir Wani
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.09 crore
|Mayank Malik
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.09 crore
|Aman
|Patna Pirates
|0.09 crore
|Sagar
|Patna Pirates
|0.09 crore
|Manikandan S.
|Haryana Steelers
|0.09 crore
|Rahul
|Dabang Delhi
|0.09 crore
|Hem Raj
|Bengal Warriors
|0.09 crore
|Ashish Gill
|Haryana Steelers
|0.09 crore
|Akash B Chavhan
|Bengal Warriors
|0.09 crore
|Parveen
|Dabang Delhi
|0.09 crore
|Himanshu
|Gujarat Giants
|0.09 crore
|Aryavardhan Navale
|Puneri Paltan
|0.09 crore
|Vishal Choudhary
|U Mumba
|0.09 crore
|Naveen
|Haryana Steelers
|0.09 crore
|Aadesh Siwach
|Gujarat Giants
|0.09 crore
|Aashish Kumar
|U Mumba
|0.09 crore
|Sanskar Mishra
|Haryana Steelers
|0.09 crore
|Sourav
|Puneri Paltan
|0.09 crore
|Sourabh Fagare
|Tamil Thalaivas
| 0.09 crore
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 stat date, live streaming and telecast
When will PKL 2024 begin?
PKL 2024 will begin on Friday, October 18, 2024.
What are the venues for Pro Kabaddi League 2024?
Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai are the three venues for PKL 2024.
Where will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 leg one will begin?
The leg one of PKL 2024 will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024?
The live telecast of PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports Networks.
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024?
The live streaming of PKL 2024 will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.
