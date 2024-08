The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 concluded after two days of exhilarating action at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, August 16. The two days of auction saw more than 500 players going under the hammer. Day 1 of the auction saw a record number of players crossing the Rs 1 crore mark—eight in total—while Day 2 saw young players getting their chance to shine on the big stage.



Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive buy on Day 1 and overall in the auction, with Tamil Thalaivas going up to Rs 2.15 crore for the raider from Rajasthan. On Day 2, Ajith Kumar became the most expensive player when Tamil Thalivas acquired his services for Rs 66 lakh.